DNA becomes partner of Harvard Business School’s FIELD programme
9.5.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj
DNA Plc is acting as the Helsinki-based partner of a Harvard Business School student group, for the highly popular Harvard Business School first-year FIELD Global Immersion course. Harvard students spent months working - alongside DNA’s team - from Boston and a week in DNA’s headquarters, DNA Talo, in Helsinki, immersing themselves in the innovation challenge set by the company.
"Cooperation with Harvard Business School was exciting for us. We offered the students a genuine innovation challenge related to the development of DNA’s consumer business," says Christoffer von Schantz, Senior Vice President, Strategy. "The collaboration provided us with valuable new ideas and methods of improving our services. We are also confident that the students gained insights and experiences from our innovative project, which will be useful in their further studies."
FIELD Global Immersion is a course which strengthens and develops students’ global intelligence and their ability to manage and function effectively in different cultures and business environments. DNA’s student group consists of young high-flyers from Brazil, India and the United States. A Project Manager and several other DNA employees participated in the project. The students worked remotely from Boston with the DNA team for a number of months before the field study in Finland began. In Finland, the students engaged in a closer study of the business development assignment together with our customers. At the end of the project, the students presented their solution for the innovation challenge to DNA's management.
The cooperation was designed to give students the opportunity to engage in real and genuine innovation in a genuine business environment. This learning experience would not be possible without Global Partners, as Harvard confirms. DNA is one of 157 FIELD Global Partners, based in 14 different countries.
"We are very grateful to DNA, which enabled our students to participate in this genuine innovation project," says Professor Juan Alcacer of the FIELD programme. "The students benefit immeasurably from this experience and we believe that DNA has gained new perspectives on its business activities."
Further information for the media:
Christoffer von Schantz, Senior Vice President, Strategy, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 5505, christoffer.vonSchantz@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA Harvard Business Schoolin FIELD-ohjelman partnerina9.5.2017 10:00
DNA Oyj toimii partnerina Harvard Business Schoolin opiskelijaryhmälle Helsingissä. DNA:n partneruus kuuluu osana Harvard Business Schoolin vaadittua ensimmäisen vuoden FIELD Global Immersion -kurssiin. Harvardin opiskelijat työskentelivät kuukausia Bostonista käsin DNA:n tiimin kanssa ja viikon Helsingissä DNA Talossa DNA:lta saamansa innovaatiohaasteen parissa.
DNA is the first operator in Finland to launch an open ecosystem Android TV device, the DNA TV-hubi3.5.2017 09:03
What smart phones and their applications did for mobile phones, DNA TV-hubi ("DNA TV Hub") will do for the television. This new Android TV device will bring downloadable applications to your TV, includes support for content in up to 4K resolution and integrates traditional TV channels and diverse online services into one easy-to-use service.
DNA tuo ensimmäisenä operaattorina Suomen markkinoille avoimen ekosysteemin Android TV -laitteen, DNA TV-hubin3.5.2017 09:02
DNA TV-hubi tekee televisiolle sen, mitä älypuhelimet sovelluksineen ovat tehneet matkapuhelimille. Uusi Android TV -laite tuo televisioon ladattavat sovellukset, tukee jopa 4K tv-sisältöjä ja yhdistää perinteiset televisiokanavat ja monipuoliset nettipalvelut helposti käytettäväksi kokonaisuudeksi.
DNA’s terrestrial pay-TV channels will switch completely to DVB-T2 technology on 17 May3.5.2017 09:01
DNA is harmonising its pay-TV offering in the terrestrial network, and the remaining DVB-T pay-TV channels will switch to DVB-T2 broadcasting technology on 17 May. Viewing channels broadcast with T2 technology requires a television or set-top box equipped with a T2 tuner.
DNA:n tarjoamat antenniverkon maksu-tv-kanavat siirtyvät kokonaisuudessaan DVB-T2 tekniikkaan 17.5.3.5.2017 09:00
DNA yhtenäistää maksutelevisiotarjontansa antenniverkossa ja loputkin maksu-tv-kanavat siirtyvät uuteen DVB-T2-lähetystekniikkaan 17. toukokuuta. T2-tekniikalla lähetettävien kanavien katseluun tarvitaan T2-virittimellä varustettu televisio tai digiboksi.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet huhtikuussa 20172.5.2017 08:00
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) piti edelleen ykkössijansa DNA:n myydyimpien puhelimien listalla, heti takanaan kakkossijan säilyttänyt Honor 8 ja kolmoseksi noussut Honor 7 Lite. Huhtikuun Top 15 -listalla on kuusi Huawein puhelinta, viisi mallia Samsungilta ja neljä Applelta.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme