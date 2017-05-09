DNA becomes partner of Harvard Business School’s FIELD programme

9.5.2017 10:00 | DNA Oyj

DNA Plc is acting as the Helsinki-based partner of a Harvard Business School student group, for the highly popular Harvard Business School first-year FIELD Global Immersion course. Harvard students spent months working - alongside DNA’s team - from Boston and a week in DNA’s headquarters, DNA Talo, in Helsinki, immersing themselves in the innovation challenge set by the company.

"Cooperation with Harvard Business School was exciting for us. We offered the students a genuine innovation challenge related to the development of DNA’s consumer business," says Christoffer von Schantz, Senior Vice President, Strategy. "The collaboration provided us with valuable new ideas and methods of improving our services. We are also confident that the students gained insights and experiences from our innovative project, which will be useful in their further studies."

FIELD Global Immersion is a course which strengthens and develops students’ global intelligence and their ability to manage and function effectively in different cultures and business environments. DNA’s student group consists of young high-flyers from Brazil, India and the United States. A Project Manager and several other DNA employees participated in the project. The students worked remotely from Boston with the DNA team for a number of months before the field study in Finland began. In Finland, the students engaged in a closer study of the business development assignment together with our customers. At the end of the project, the students presented their solution for the innovation challenge to DNA's management.

The cooperation was designed to give students the opportunity to engage in real and genuine innovation in a genuine business environment. This learning experience would not be possible without Global Partners, as Harvard confirms. DNA is one of 157 FIELD Global Partners, based in 14 different countries.

"We are very grateful to DNA, which enabled our students to participate in this genuine innovation project," says Professor Juan Alcacer of the FIELD programme. "The students benefit immeasurably from this experience and we believe that DNA has gained new perspectives on its business activities."

Further information for the media:

Christoffer von Schantz, Senior Vice President, Strategy, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 5505, christoffer.vonSchantz@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi






























