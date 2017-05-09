GSMA Outlines New Developments for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017

9.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

The GSMA today highlighted new developments for the 2017 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which will be held 28 June – 1 July 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The GSMA provided several updates, announcing the first confirmed speakers for the conference summit sessions, introducing new feature areas and enhancements to previously announced features, and confirming additional exhibitors, sponsors and partners participating in the annual Shanghai event.

“First and foremost, we are continually working to expand and enhance our attendees’ experience at Mobile World Congress Shanghai,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Along with event favourites such as the Innovation City and 4YFN, we’re excited to present additional event feature areas that highlight current and future developments in mobile, such as drones, AR/VR and retail, among many others.”

First Summit Speakers Confirmed

For 2017, the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme will run for three days and will be held in Hall W3 of SNIEC. In addition to the keynote sessions, the conference incorporates 12 focused summits that will explore the latest industry trends, from connected cars to network evolution to augmented reality/virtual reality and more. The GSMA today announced the first confirmed speakers for the summits:

Wednesday, 28 June

Data Security Summit

Chris Blundell, Partner, Head of TMT, Brunswick Group

Liz Brandt, CEO, Ctrl-Shift

MMIX Asia Summit

Neeraj Roy, Managing Director and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Yaron Jacobs, CEO, LKF Media Ltd.

Operator Evolution Strategies Summit

Cao Desheng, Director General, China Transport Telecommunications & Information Center

Alice Ramos, Group Head for Development, PLDT

Transforming Industries Summit

James Sha, Assistant Vice President, Acer Inc.

TS Anil, Head of Global Product Solutions, Visa

Thursday, 29 June

Digital Consumer Summit

Ivan Chan, Managing Director and Transformation Lead, Greater China, Accenture Digital

Anisha Singh, Founder and CEO, mydala.com

Global Device Summit

Hasan Aula, Group CEO, Erajaya

Jian (Gina) Qiao, SVP and Co-President MDB, Lenovo

Internet of Things (IoT) Summit

Chris Penrose, Senior Vice President, AT&T

Leopold Beer, President, APAC, Bosch Sensortec

Network Evolution Summit

Masanori Kondo, Deputy Secretary General, APT

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman, Telecom Infra Project

Friday, June 30

Connected Vehicle Summit

Mario Weltermann, Head of Innovation China, Audi

Dino Flore, Director General, 5GAA

Enterprise & The Cloud Summit

Jack You, Senior Security Director, Huawei

Wu Jian, Vice President, New H3C

Future Tech Summit

Celestino Alvarez, CEO and Founder, Adele Robots

Bill Huang, CEO, CloudMinds

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality Summit

Alvin Wang, China President, HTC Vive

James Fong, CEO, Jaunt China

For the full details of the conference programme, including the summits, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/conference/.

Mobile World Congress Shanghai Feature Areas

Mobile World Congress Shanghai will cover seven halls at the SNIEC, including an “Industry Exhibition”, which addresses the requirements of business users and will be open 28–30 June, as well as a four-day “Experience Exhibition” that showcases mobile devices, gadgets, innovative technologies and entertainment and will be open 28 June – 1 July. The exhibition will include a range of event features, including:

VR & AR Zone – The VR & AR Zone in Hall E1 will showcase the world of augmented reality and virtual reality, including new accessories and industry solutions, and will enable consumers to experience AR and VR first-hand. Within the VR & AR Zone, HTC Vive will bring together a range of partners and will also host the VIVE Pavilion to demonstrate a variety of life-like virtual reality experiences. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/experiential-exhibition/vr-ar/.

Drone Racing Competition and Drone Zone – Building on the successful launch in 2016, Mobile World Congress Shanghai will once again host the Drone Zone in Hall E2, which will feature international drone exhibitors, such as DJI, and the latest hardware and services for both the industrial and commercial drone markets. The International Drone Expo (IDE), organised with partner EJ Krause, will bring the latest drone developments to life. In an exciting new development for Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the GSMA will host its first drone racing tournament, with pilots from across China demonstrating their skills in "first-person view" (FPV) flying. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/experiential-exhibition/drone/.

Future Retail Zone – New for 2017, the Future Retail Zone, in partnership with Cognizant, will present a unique futuristic shopping experience where attendees can pick up what they want and purchase the item automatically upon walking out without the hassle of queuing and checkouts. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/experiential-exhibition/future-retail/.

– New for 2017, the Future Retail Zone, in partnership with Cognizant, will present a unique futuristic shopping experience where attendees can pick up what they want and purchase the item automatically upon walking out without the hassle of queuing and checkouts. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/experiential-exhibition/future-retail/. GSMA Innovation City - The GSMA Innovation City will once again take centre stage in the Mobile World Congress Shanghai exhibition, located alongside the conference programme in Hall W3. Attendees will be immersed in technology-led experiences delivered by a host of partners, illustrating how mobile-connected products and services are improving the daily lives of citizens, enterprises and governments. Confirmed partners include Guiyang City Government, HID Asia Pacific, Huawei, KT Corporation, Lenovo, myFC, PayPal, Qvantel and SI-TECH.

The Innovation City will also include the GSMA Members Pavilion, which highlights how the GSMA supports its members in driving innovation, with a focus on key programmes such as Internet of Things, Future Networks, and Identity. The Pavilion will also underscore the mobile industry’s leadership role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/.

4 Years From Now (4YFN) – 4YFN will return to MWC Shanghai in Hall W2, providing a platform that enables start-ups, investors and corporations to connect and launch new ventures together. This year, 4YFN will recruit 150 innovative start-ups who will have the chance to compete in the 4YFN Shanghai Awards 2017 for the best innovative project. Companies confirmed to exhibit in 4YFN are Daegu Technopark, Hong Kong Cyberport, the Institute for Information Industry and Qualcomm Technologies, as well as a delegation of 20 company representatives from Spain. For more information, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/events/4yfn/.

Newly Confirmed Exhibitors, Sponsors and Partners

In addition to the event features, GSMA announced several newly confirmed exhibitors and sponsors for Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including Channel VAS, Daimler, IDT, Institute for Information Industry, Qvantel, Samsung Electronics System LSI Business, SaneChips, Verizon Wireless and vivo, among others. Companies including BiTech, China Smart City Technology, Onkyo, Snasi Electronics, The9 Education and Tiansec have confirmed their participation in the Smart City Expo at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. For more information, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/2017-exhibitors/.

The GSMA also announced that QQ.com has been confirmed as an Official Media Partner, joining Mobile World Live. Strategic Media Partners include C114, CCIDcom and Communications World. For a full list of sponsors and partners at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/about/sponsors-partners/.

Register and Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017

Registration to attend Mobile World Congress Shanghai is now open; for information on registration and pass types, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com/register-plan/register/.

For more information on the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS17, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/about/contact/social-media.

