9.5.2017 13:53 | Tasavallan presidentin kanslia



Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press release 22/2017

9.5.2017



The theme of the Kultaranta talks: the future

On 11–12 June 2017, President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will host the Kultaranta talks, whose theme will be ‘the future’. In honour of the centenary of Finland's independence, this theme will be discussed from the perspectives of security, politics and economics.

The event will begin on Sunday, with a welcoming address by President Niinistö. The future of European security institutions will form the theme of the discussion that follows. High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Børge Brende and Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller will join the discussion. Franҫois Heisbourg, Chair of the International Institute for Strategic Studies Council, is the moderator of this session.

Political change is inspiring discussion

Monday’s programme will involve a discussion on the future of politics in the age of new media influence. The participants will include Antton Rönnholm, Secretary of the SDP; Matias Turkkila, a member of the Finns Party and Executive Editor-in-Chief of Suomen Uutiset; Ulla Appelsin, Editor-in-Chief of Ilta-Sanomat; Riikka Venäläinen, Editor-in-Chief of Yle and Mari K. Niemi, Senior Researcher at the University of Turku. The discussion will be led by reporter Pekka Ervasti

In addition, on Monday the future of the economy, social integrity and global politics will be pondered in smaller working groups.

The closing session will focus on the challenges facing Finland

The Kultaranta talks will end with a discussion between President Niinistö and Nobel Prize winner Professor Bengt Holmström on the challenges facing Finland over the next few years and decades, and their solutions.

Around a hundred participants from various sectors of society have been invited to what will be the fifth Kultaranta talks. The participants include political decision-makers, researchers and representatives of administrative branches, business life, various organisations and the media. The event is being organised in cooperation with the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. Yle will broadcast part of the talks live on TV and Yle Areena.