The revamped Avita Audiovisual Expo to showcase new products and services in the industry at Messukeskus at the end of September

9.5.2017 15:15 | Messukeskus

AVITA Audiovisual Expo, the largest trade fair of the audiovisual industry in the Nordic countries, will bring together players in the industry at Messukeskus in Helsinki on 26–27 September. The fair will showcase new products and services of both domestic and international players in the sector, and the interesting briefings and training sessions it offers will also provide a good foundation for sharing professional information.

The two-day event has been revamped and will showcase a huge selection of new products and services in the audiovisual industry. Both domestic and international importers, manufacturers and service providers in the audiovisual sector will showcase their new products and services for visitors – both for those who use audiovisual devices as tools or to support their operations and for those who are planning to buy audiovisual products or services. The interesting offering of briefings, lectures and training sessions will shed light on future solutions in relation to both the experience industry technology and the systems operating at the ICT interface. In addition to impressive show solutions, the event will thus also showcase meeting and audio technology for training and office environments.

"At Audiovisual Expo, visitors can explore the extensive offering in the field from meeting technology to the production of experiences. The event, which has been revamped right down to the logo, is also an important meeting and training place for the industry. We focus on high-quality programme, which will further increase the importance of the event," says Timo Tuominen, CEO of AVITA, the AudioVisual Association of Finland.

Influential figures and impacts of the audiovisual industry to be awarded for the first time

At Audiovisual Expo, the industry players and customers can also participate in an evening event where major players in the industry will be awarded for the first time.

"AVITA's target has for years been to award influential figures and distinguished acts of the audiovisual industry. Now the target will be met, as major players in the industry will be awarded in six different categories in the evening event arranged during the fair,” says CEO Timo Tuominen.

The award categories are: AV ACT – an act that has contributed significantly to cooperation in our industry; AV IMPLEMENTATION – an innovative implementation that stands out; AV INNOVATION – a new and exemplary solution or service; LIFE’S WORK IN THE AV INDUSTRY – a person whose career has left a footprint in the audiovisual industry; AV INSTRUCTOR – a person who has provided high-quality training in the audiovisual industry. The winners in the categories will be selected by an awards committee from the proposals submitted by the deadline.

AVITA Audiovisual Expo is the largest networking and meeting place for the audiovisual sector in the Nordic countries. It is held at Messukeskus in Helsinki on 26–27 September 2017 at the same time as the property maintenance and renovation industry event Kiinteistö, the safety and security fair FinnSec, Cyber ​​Security Nordic, and Ahlsell Oy’s own customer event. The visitors of any of these events and the companies participating in them can visit all the events.

http://audiovisualexpo.messukeskus.comwww.avita.fi

Photos of the previous event: http://messukeskus.mediabank.fi

