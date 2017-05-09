tesa Labtec Offers New Licensing Opportunity: Ropivacaine Transdermal Patch for the Treatment of Neuropathic Pain
9.5.2017 15:35 | Business Wire
The German patch and thin-film maker announces the availability of a ropivacaine transdermal patch formulation for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
tesa has developed a matrix patch containing the local anesthetic ropivacaine (3%). The patch is applied directly to the affected area and should deliver long-lasting pain relief for at least 24 hours. The targeted primary indication is post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). However, additional indications such as other chronic neuralgias, painful non-healing leg ulcers, burn pain, diabetic neuropathy and chronic lower back pain could also be addressed.
Existing market products require a higher dose and can only be worn for 12 hours, resulting in discontinuous treatment. tesa’s product provides a lower dose, which reduces the risk of systemic toxicity and makes application for 24 hours or longer possible. Further patient benefits include gentle patch adhesion, trauma-free removal and no detachment problems.
The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has filed a PCT application for the product that is intended to protect its innovative formulation approach for the transdermal patch.
tesa is endeavoring to find a product partner in order to continue the development of the patch by accomplishing a proof of concept study and executing a phase II study.
Interested pharmaceutical companies are invited to meet tesa’s representatives at CPHI North America in Philadelphia (May 16-18) or at BIO International in San Diego (June 19-22).
About tesa Labtec
tesa Labtec undertakes the development and manufacture of film-shaped dosage forms (CDMO services) such as transdermal and topical patches as well as oral, buccal or sublingual films. Business activities comprise formulation development, scale-up and manufacture of clinical trial supplies or finished products under full cGMP conditions. tesa relies on its proprietary technologies, Transfilm®, Rapidfilm® and Mucofilm®, for this. tesa Labtec is a wholly owned subsidiary of tesa SE, a member of the Beiersdorf group of companies, and represents the pharmaceutical business in a truly global family of companies.
Contact information
tesa Labtec GmbH
Klaus Koehl
Director Business Development
Email: bd.tesa-labtec@tesa.com
Phone: +49-2173-9735-0
