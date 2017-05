Vorschmack Pop Up Mannerheim-museolla 13.-14.5.

The Ferragosto festival opens restaurant Presto’s summer season 12.4.2017 12:27

Press release 12th of April, 2017. Restaurant Presto celebrates the beginning of the summer season by a traditional Ferragosto festival. - Meals made from scratch, carefully chosen wines and relaxed atmosphere are typical to our Ferragosto, just like in Italy, the homeland of the fest, restaurant manager Outi Koistinen describes.