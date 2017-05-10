BringCom to Acquire Uganda Privately Owned Network Service Provider, Datanet
BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of connectivity solutions to developing countries, announced that it has reached a tentative agreement to acquire Datanet.Com, LLC. Established in 1999, Datanet is a network service provider operating in Uganda and Kenya and offering corporate network connectivity as well as secure and reliable wholesale access services. Datanet was the first company in the East African region to enroll in the MEF Services Interconnect program (MEF-SI) with the aim of establishing standardized Carrier Ethernet access services and networks. It also launched EP-LAN service over its Carrier Ethernet network between Uganda and Kenya powering multi-branch interconnectivities/operations and LAN extensions. More recently, the company announced its access network MEF CE 2.0 E-Access certification. Datanet brings into the East African region MEF standardized/certified access circuits and services as well as standardized ENNI interconnections to expand further the global reach of standardized Carrier Ethernet services. “Datanet’s acquisition reflects BringCom’s strategy to expand its pan-African Carrier Ethernet network and international global connectivity services,” said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO of BringCom. “BringCom’s investment in the region allows us to increase our ability to competitively service the stringent requirements of customers with challenging telecommunications applications.” Datanet will be renamed BringCom Uganda once the transaction is completed. BringCom is committed to providing affordable and reliable international connectivity services to corporations and government agencies in Africa and the Middle East.
About BringCom
BringCom has been offering connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers telecommunications services to and from some of the world’s most challenging locations while providing state-of-the-art communications links for its customers.
BringCom is headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA, in conjunction with its international teleport and main fiber Point of Presence (PoP). Its international operational knowledge, coupled with extensive local partnerships, expanding global connectivity services in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the United States and Asia, uniquely positions BringCom to deliver reliable end-to-end solutions at competitive rates.
For further information, please visit www.bringcom.com or contact Manuel Charpentier, BringCom Marketing Director at +1 (703) 668 1178; mcharpentier@bringcom.com
About Datanet
Established in 1999, Datanet is a privately owned network service provider operating in Uganda and Kenya. Datanet is at the forefront of the East Africa regional telecommunications industry expanding its MEF CE 2.0 certified network and bringing new corporate services to the market, earning the reputation for providing reliable, secure, business-grade networking services to clients who run critical business applications throughout East Africa.
