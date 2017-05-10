Takeda Reports FY2016 Full Year Results and Issues FY2017 Guidance

10.5.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502):

Delivered substantial profit growth versus prior year

Underlying Revenue grew +6.9%, with Takeda's Growth Drivers (GI, Oncology, CNS and Emerging Markets) delivering growth of +14.7%, and Underlying Revenue growth across all regions (U.S. +12.8%, Japan +5.0%, Europe & Canada +4.7%, Emerging Markets +4.5%). Reported revenue declined -4.2%, due to unfavorable currencies (-6.6pp) and the impact of divestitures (-4.5pp).

Underlying Core Earnings advanced +24.2%, with the Core Earnings margin increasing by 180bps. Despite unfavorable currencies and the negative impact of divestitures, reported operating profit was up +19.1%, benefiting from strong underlying growth and a one-time gain on the Teva JV transaction.

Underlying Core EPS was up +20.9%, reflecting strong Core Earnings growth. Reported EPS was 147 yen, an increase of +43.9% from 102 yen in the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow was 158.8 billion yen, higher than our dividend payment for the second consecutive year.

Takeda's Growth Drivers delivered +14.7% Underlying Revenue growth

GI underlying revenue +33.5%, driven by ENTYVIO ® and TAKECAB ® .

and TAKECAB . Oncology underlying revenue +7.5%, supported by uptake of NINLARO ® and ADCETRIS ® .

and ADCETRIS . CNS underlying revenue +26.7%, underpinned by strong performance of TRINTELLIX ® .

. Emerging Markets underlying revenue +4.5%, with the key markets of China, Russia and Brazil contributing to growth.

Christophe Weber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Takeda, commented:

"Our impressive performance in FY2016 highlights the success of Takeda's strategic transformation.

Our Growth Drivers maintained their strong momentum, and through revenue growth and disciplined expense management, we substantially increased our profit growth.

I am confident that Takeda will continue to deliver profit and margin growth over the mid-term, and a strong pipeline in the long-term, as we continue to execute our transformation."

Reported Results for FY2016 (April – March) (billion yen) FY2015 FY2016 Growth Reported Underlying 2 Revenue 1,807.4 1,732.1 -4.2% +6.9% Core Earnings1 292.0 245.1 -16.0% +24.2% Operating Profit 130.8 155.9 +19.1% N/A Net Profit3 80.2 114.9 +43.4% N/A EPS 102 yen 147 yen +43.9% N/A Core EPS 255 yen 220 yen -13.6% +20.9%

1 Core Earnings is calculated by taking reported Gross Profit and deducting SG&A expenses and R&D expenses. In addition, certain other items that are non-core in nature and significant in value may also be adjusted. 2 Underlying growth compares two periods of financial results on a common basis, showing the ongoing performance of the business excluding the impact of foreign exchange and divestitures from both periods. 3 Attributable to the owners of the company.

FY2017 Management Guidance: Takeda will boost margins and drive continued profitable growth Guidance (growth %) Underlying Revenue Low single digit Underlying Core Earnings Mid-to-high teen Underlying Core EPS Low-to-mid teen Annual dividend per share 180 yen

FY2017 Reported Forecast: Reported EPS in FY2017 is forecast to increase 20% to 177 yen per share (billion yen) FY2016 Results FY2017 Forecast % change Revenue 1,732.1 1,680.0 -3.0% Operating Profit 155.9 180.0 +15.5% Net Profit 114.9 138.0 +20.1% EPS 147 yen 177 yen +20.1% Exchange Rate

(annual average) 1 US$= 109 yen

1 euro= 120 yen 1 US$= 110 yen

1 euro= 120 yen

For more details on Takeda’s FY2016 results and other financial information please visit https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with our health care partners in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.

