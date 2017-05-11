Helsexinki exhibition opens at the Helsinki City Museum

11.5.2017 10:30 | Helsingin kaupunginmuseo

The new Helsexinki exhibition at the Helsinki City Museum challenges visitors to think about whose voice is heard and who has the freedom to be who they really are. As with all City Museum exhibitions, entrance is free of charge.

What if you couldn’t show your family portrait at work? Or if other people thought sex did not concern you? What if you weren’t allowed to love who you wanted to? The Helsexinki-exhibition, opening on 12 May 2017 at the Helsinki City Museum, Aleksanterinkatu 16, is based on the everyday experiences of city folk. It’s about sexuality, gender and sex – and about the freedom to choose how to express them.

The freedom to be yourself is not something all of us can take for granted. Those who do not conform to the mainstream are often stuck with a label that dominates their entire being. On top of this, a variety of factors related to attitudes, laws and practices limit their everyday lives and access to equal treatment. “At the Helsexinki exhibition, we want to feature the voices of people who are not normally visible in the mainstream and whose lives are limited in one way or another by labels and attitudes,” says Museum Director Tiina Merisalo.

Numerous people living or working in Helsinki were interviewed for the Helsexinki exhibition, including representatives of gender or sexual minority groups and people whose work is related in some way to sexuality. The walls of the exhibition feature direct quotes from the interviewees.

Their stories deal with themes such as sexual education in their school days, fears and prejudices about people belonging to gender and sexual minorities, finding themselves, family and relationships, legislative shortcomings and the images of people presented in the media. These stories paint a picture of Helsinki as a city that is permissive and liberating for some, but too small and limiting for others. Current themes, such as legislation related to transgender people, are dealt with through people’s own experiences.

A gay toilet wall and delightfully raunchy art

For the duration of the Helsexinki exhibition, the fourth floor of the City Museum will be taken over by pop colours and curved structures featuring intimate shapes. In the room designed in the style of a retro red light district, visitors can see how sex has been visible in the city landscape over past decades. There is also a reproduction of the outdoor wall of a certain men’s toilet in Helsinki, representing the secret meeting places of generations past. Sexual education materials from different time periods tell about attitudes then and now. Tapani Kokko’s humorously raunchy art pieces, in which identities mix together in a delightful way, bring yet another perspective on the topic. The Helsexinki exhibition was designed by Tarja Kunttunen.

A team of experts working on this topic, including the Finland 100 – In Rainbow Colours project and the Family Federation of Finland, have also been involved in creating the exhibition and organising related events.

The Helsexinki exhibition will be on display on the fourth floor of the Helsinki City Museum, Aleksanterinkatu 16, from 12 May 2017 until 28 January 2018. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Excerpts from the exhibition texts

The Helsexinki exhibition is based on Helsinki residents’ experiences of how the realisation of sexual rights can be seen in their everyday lives. The quotes below offer different perspectives on the topic.

“Because we’re a minority, the majority often end up objectifying us. Our lives and our sexualities get reduced to an opinion; something that you can choose to be either for or against. But that’s completely the wrong way to look at it, because this is not a matter of opinion. This is a matter of human rights.”

“It’s so easy to hide behind your disability because no one thinks of you as a sexual person. It means that it never occurs to anyone to ask whether you’re gay or straight or whatever.”

“There are so many misconceptions about transvestites being gay and transvestites being paedophiles. It’s like people assume that you’re dressing up as a woman just to get access to female changing rooms so you can stalk girls. That level of stigma is just shocking.”

“The good thing about Helsinki is that there’s enough people here, everyone just blends in and you don’t get the sort of curtain twitching and gossiping you’d get in smaller places. It’s busy and no one’s that bothered about what we get up to.”

“When I first told them that we’re a couple and we were planning to move in together, we didn’t really talk about it. It was quite a shock for them but they did get used to it eventually. When I said that we were going to get married, they were, like, are you sure about this and what about kids and I just said that we would sort it out. It’s not really been an issue after that. Maybe it’s because they’ve seen that we actually lead a pretty normal life.”

“Once, someone was offended by one of our ads and it meant that we got banned for like a decade. I mean we’re still not allowed to use photos of our performers for publicity purposes, like women’s faces, for example. For us it’s hilarious, you look at advertising and it’s like you can use sex to sell anything except sex itself. So last time, we used a banana, a melon, some nuts and a strawberry. And even then we had to change the angle of the banana.”

“We watched a short video about relationships and going out at school as part of our sex education classes. The video had sex in it. Then we talked a bit about STIs and contraception, but there was absolutely nothing about sexual minorities or different sexual orientations.”

“Life in Finland is not easy if you happen to represent an ethnic minority, don’t speak the language, are an asylum seeker and also belong to a gender or sexual minority. You are at risk of multiple discrimination, racism, homophobia, transphobia, all of it in one package. So yes, there’s a lot for them to contend with as they try to create a new life here and get themselves settled.”