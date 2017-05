UM: EU:s handelsministrar diskuterar handelspolitikens möjligheter att bekämpa globala problem

MFA: EU trade ministers discuss ways to respond to challenges of globalisation 10.5.2017 14:00

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 82/201710 May 2017 EU trade ministers discuss ways to respond to challenges of globalisation Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will attend a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 11 May. The ministers will discuss the upcoming WTO ministerial conference and exchange views on the implementation of trade agreements. Additionally, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström will present the Commission’s reflection paper on harnessing globalization by 2025, published on 10 May. “The debate on economic globalisation has been prominent both after the election of President Trump and during the French presidential election. The election result in France in particular is a signal of support for free trade based on openness instead of withdrawal,” Minister Mykkänen estimates. “However, we must not think that the election results would resolve everything and that we can now