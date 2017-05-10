Alvar Aalto's organic design idiom developed in interaction with contemporary visual artists
10.5.2017 14:15 | Ateneumin taidemuseo / Konstmuseet Ateneum / Ateneum Art Museum
Alvar Aalto (1898–1976) is the most internationally famous Finnish architect and designer. Alvar Aalto – Art and the Modern Form will open up new perspectives into Aalto's life and work. The comprehensive exhibition will illustrate how Aalto's thinking and design idiom developed in interaction with contemporary visual artists. In addition to presenting Aalto's extensive oeuvre, works will also be featured from his close friends and modernist masters, such as the American Alexander Calder and the Frenchman Fernand Léger. The exhibition also highlights the role of the Artek furniture and design company, established in 1935, as a contributor to the Finnish art scene. The exhibition is produced by the Vitra Design Museum, in cooperation with the Alvar Aalto Museum and the Ateneum Art Museum.
Alvar Aalto was one of the most influential figures in international modernism
"Alvar Aalto's work showed a broad understanding of the arts. His circle of acquaintances included a large number of people who were agents of change in their time and who sought new forms of expression. We want to highlight these connections. The Ateneum is a house for all artistic disciplines: the facade of the museum building features caryatides, carved in 1887, symbolising architecture, geometry, painting and sculpture", says the museum director, Susanna Pettersson.
Aalto was a fully-fledged cosmopolitan with a global network of contacts: he and his wife, the architect Aino Marsio-Aalto (1894–1949), were internationally active, starting in the 1920s. The idea of Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art, was important to Aalto: he worked across multiple disciplines, including architecture, urban planning, design, and art.
Assembled by the chief curator of the Vitra Design Museum, Jochen Eisenbrand, the retrospective exhibition will present Aalto's life and work from the 1920s to the 1970s. The exhibition will feature a wealth of iconic objects and pieces of furniture, as well as architectural drawings and scale models. Interdisciplinarity in art, and Aalto's multi-disciplinarity, will be highlighted through archive materials, works of art, photographs and short films. The exhibition will also feature new photographs of Aalto's architecture, taken by the German photographic artist Armin Linke. Before arriving in Helsinki, the exhibition was shown at the Vitra Design Museum in Germany; in Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; and in Aalborg in Denmark.
The Ateneum exhibition to feature four halls of visual art by Aalto's artist friends
The Ateneum will bring another perspective to the exhibition with the inclusion of works by artists closest to Aalto, including the German-French Hans Arp (1886–1966), the American Alexander Calder (1898–1976), the Frenchman Fernand Léger (1881–1955), and the Hungarian László Moholy-Nagy (1895–1946). The exhibition will feature a large number of works from Villa Mairea, a private residence in Noormarkku that Aalto designed for Maire Gullichsen and her husband. Most of the works to be shown at the exhibition were originally introduced to Finland through art exhibitions organised by Artek, and through people in Aalto's inner circle. Artek's exhibitions left a permanent imprint on the Finnish art world and on the Ateneum Art Museum's collection.
Produced by the Ateneum, the publication Alvar Aalto – Art and the Modern Form discusses Artek's exhibition activities and highlights the life's work of Aino Marsio-Aalto in the arenas of art, design and architecture. Edited by the chief curator, Sointu Fritze, the publication will feature articles by Jochen Eisenbrand, Susanna Pettersson, and Renja Suominen-Kokkonen. The publication will be available in Finnish, Swedish and English.
More about the exhibition: http://www.ateneum.fi/nayttelyt/alvar-aalto/?lang=en
Events related to the exhibition
Admission is included in the museum entrance fee or with a Museum card.
THU 11 MAY, 13:00 | A curator's tour of the exhibition: Jochen Eisenbrand, Vitra Design Museum. The exhibition halls. In English.
14 May–18 Jun | Alvar Aalto featured at the Orion cinema. Alvar Aalto was the passionate chairman of Projektio, Finland's first film society, which was active between 1934 and 1936. For more information on the film screenings at Orion, see: kavi.fi/fi/ohjelmisto (in Finnish)
WED 17 MAY, 17:00–17:45 | Lecture on Alvar Aalto: Ville Suhonen and Jari Sedergren. Ateneum Hall. The Projektio film society, Alvar Aalto and film censorship. In Finnish.
WED 24 MAY, 17:00–17:45 | Lecture on Alvar Aalto: Museum director Susanna Pettersson. Ateneum Hall. Alvar Aalto, Artek and visual arts. In Finnish.
THU 24 AUG, 13:00–17:00 | Conference: Alvar Aalto – Art and the Modern Form. Ateneum Hall. The conference will dig deeper into the themes of the exhibition. In Finnish and English. In cooperation with: Alvar Aalto Foundation.
SAT 9 SEP, 12:00–15:00 | Conference: Aino Marsio-Aalto as a designer. Ateneum Hall. The conference will offer perspectives on the work of Alvar Aalto and Aino Marsio-Aalto. In Finnish. In cooperation with: Alvar Aalto Foundation.
Opening hours
Tue, Fri 10–18 | Wed, Thu 10–20 | Sat, Sun 10–17 | Mon closed
Admission fees
Normal admission fee €15 | Concessions €13 | Under 18-year-olds free of charge | S-Etukortti loyalty card holders €14
Anna Kari, Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari at ateneum.fi
The exhibition's Global Sponsor is Microsoft and the Sponsors are Artek and Iittala. The Ateneum's main partners are Helsingin Sanomat, HOK-Elanto, KPMG and Stora Enso. The sponsor for the Ateneum's Alvar Aalto exhibition is OP.
Ateneum Art Museum is Finland’s leading art museum, which houses Finnish art from the 19th century to the modern age. Ateneum is part of the Finnish National Gallery, together with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum. www.kansallisgalleria.fi/en
Alvar Aaltos organiska formspråk utvecklades i samverkan med tidens bildkonstnärer10.5.2017 10:20
Alvar Aalto (1898–1976) är Finlands internationellt mest kända arkitekt och formgivare. Alvar Aalto – konsten och den moderna formen öppnar insiktsfulla synvinklar på Alvar Aaltos liv och pro-duktion. Den täckande utställningen åskådliggör hur Alvar Aaltos idéer och formspråk utvecklades i samverkan med tidens bild-konstnärer. Vid sidan av Aaltos produktion visas också verk av hans nära vänner och av modernismens mästare såsom amerikanen Alexander Calder och fransmannen Fernand Léger. Utställningen lyfter också fram 1935 grundade Arteks centrala roll för det finska konstfältets utveckling. Utställningen har producerats av Vitra Design Museum i samarbete med Alvar Aalto-museet och Ateneum.
Alvar Aallon orgaaninen muotokieli kehittyi vuorovaikutuksessa ajan kuvataiteilijoiden kanssa10.5.2017 10:15
Alvar Aalto (1898–1976) on Suomen kansainvälisesti tunnetuin arkkitehti ja muotoilija. Alvar Aalto – taide ja moderni muoto avaa oivaltavia näkökulmia Aallon elämään ja tuotantoon. Kattava näyttely havainnollistaa, miten Aallon ajattelu ja muotokieli kehittyivät vuorovaikutuksessa ajan kuvataiteilijoiden kanssa. Aallon laajan tuotannon ohella mukana on teoksia hänen läheisiltä ystäviltään ja modernismin mestareilta, kuten yhdysvaltalaiselta Alexander Calderilta ja ranskalaiselta Fernand Légeriltä. Esiin tuodaan myös vuonna 1935 perustetun Artekin rooli suomalaisen taidekentän rakentajana. Näyttelyn on tuottanut Vitra Design Museum yhteistyössä Alvar Aalto -museon ja Ateneumin taidemuseon kanssa.
Contemporary artist Petri Ala-Maunus’ work to replace Under the Yoke at the Ateneum24.4.2017 10:51
Fells after the Fall (2017), a painting by the artist Petri Ala-Maunus (born 1970), will be featured as part of the Ateneum Art Museum's Stories of Finnish Art collection exhibition, from 25 April to 17 December 2017. The painting will be on display in the main hall, in place of Eero Järnefelt's beloved work Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), when the latter tours Finland as part of the Classics on Tour 2017 project. Järnefelt's work will first be shown at the Turku Art Museum from 2 May to 11 June. The painting by Ala-Maunus, who is known for his landscapes, pictures the landscape of Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) in 2893, a thousand years after the work was created.
Samtidskonstnären Petri Ala-Maunus verk ersätter Ateneums Sved24.4.2017 10:47
Målaren Petri Ala-Maunus (f. 1970) målning Fjäll och fördärv (2017) visas i Konstmuseet Ateneums samlingsutställning Historier inom finsk konst 25.4–17.12.2017. Målningen visas i huvudsalen i stället för Eero Järnefelts älskade verk Sved/Trälar under penningen (1893) som åker på turné runtom i Finland som en del av projektet Klassiker på turné 2017. Järnefelts Sved kommer först att visas på Åbo Konstmuseum 2.5–11.6. Ala-Maunus som är känd för sina landskapsmålningar återger landskapet Sved år 2893 ettusen år efter att målningen Sved målades.
Nykytaiteilija Petri Ala-Maunuksen teos Ateneumiin Kasken tilalle24.4.2017 10:45
Taidemaalari Petri Ala-Maunuksen (s. 1970) maalaus Vaara-Suomi (2017) nähdään osana Ateneumin taidemuseon Suomen taiteen tarina -kokoelmanäyttelyä 25.4.–17.12.2017. Maalaus on esillä pääsalissa Eero Järnefeltin rakastetun teoksen Kaski/Raatajat rahanalaiset (1893) tilalla, kun Kaski lähtee kiertämään Suomea osana Klassikot kiertueella 2017 -hanketta. Ensimmäisenä Järnefeltin Kaski nähdään Turun taidemuseossa 2.5.–11.6. Maisemamaalauksistaan tunnetun Ala-Maunuksen teos kuvaa Kasken maisemaa vuonna 2893, tuhat vuotta teoksen syntymisen jälkeen.
The Ateneum to produce 13 short films featuring classic works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition24.3.2017 11:02
The Ateneum Art Museum announces the first short films featuring some of the key works in the Stories of Finnish Art exhibition. The first films in the series present familiar classics. Two of these, namely Helene Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent (1888) and Eero Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), are currently touring Finland as part of the Classics on Tour 2017 project. All 13 films in the series will be completed in 2017, and they will be produced in both Finnish and Swedish. English-language versions of the films will be made available later.
