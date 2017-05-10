Western Union Digital Service Live in 40 Countries
10.5.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in global payments, today announced that it has further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with the activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website, now providing full digital access for cross-border person-to-person (P2P) money transfer services across major developed nations including the US, Canada and major parts of Europe*.
Wu.com is also active in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Western Union plans to continue to expand its digital presence across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America and the Caribbean in the next phase of its online expansion, augmenting the company’s retail Agent footprint in more than 200 countries and territories.
“The continuous advancement of our digital innovation over the past several years allows us to stay ahead of the needs of the modern money mover, and we are serving them across a multitude of currencies, languages and borders,” said Odilon Almeida, President of Western Union Global Money Transfer. “Our customers want different options to send and receive money around the globe, and our ability to bridge their digital and physical worlds – whether it is bank-to-bank, through web, app to cash or cash to cash – through our fast, reliable and convenient digital and retail cross-border money transfer platform, is Western Union’s key differentiator.”
According to the World Bank, while more than 75 percent of cross-border P2P transfers are sent into developing countries, people send money from nearly every country in the world. Western Union’s digital expansion provides further choice not only to consumers who may have migrated and are working and living in their host countries, but also to a new generation of consumers who live in their home countries and need to move money in an increasingly globalized world. These consumers send money for a variety of reasons, such as their child’s international college tuition, to scale up their small business, to fund travel and tourism, to buy goods and services, or for gifting purposes.
Digital-initiated money transfer remains a high growth area and is expected to be the major driver of overall market growth in the coming years. With over $340 million of westernunion.com money transfer revenue in 2016, Western Union is well poised to continue to meet the increasing consumer demand.
In Q1 2017, more than 60 percent of wu.com transactions were initiated on a mobile device. This digital ramp-up follows the recent launches of Apple Pay as a funding method for digital users in the U.S., and Western Union’s money transfer bot for Messenger, which enables users in the U.S. to make international money transfers without leaving the Messenger app.
For more information, visit the Western Union newsroom at www.westernunion.com/news.
(*) WU.com is live in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates.
WU-G
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders. As of March 31, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and over 100,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money to billions of accounts. In 2016, The Western Union Company completed 268 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $80 billion of principal between consumers, and 523 million business payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005465/en/
Contact information
Western Union
Pia De Lima, +1-954-260-5732
pia.delima@westernunion.com
or
Claire Treacy, +44 7808 243 380
claire.treacy@westernunion.com
or
FleishmanHillard for Western Union
Emily Falcone, +1-212-453-2057
Emily.falcone@fleishman.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Kristin Neuman to Speak About MPEG LA’s CRISPR Pool License at NewYorkBIO and AIPLA10.5.2017 16:00
World licensing leader MPEG LA, LLC today announced that Kristin Neuman, MPEG LA’s Executive Director of Biotechnology Licensing, will speak at NewYorkBIO’s Annual Meeting on May 11 in New York City and at the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Spring Meeting on May 17 in San Diego. Ms. Neuman will discuss MPEG LA’s CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Platform as the market’s best hope to streamline CRISPR licensing giving businesses the predictability they need to unleash CRISPR’s full potential. MPEG LA, whose pioneering pool license model helped assure the success of digital video in the consumer electronics industry with convenient one-stop access to relevant intellectual property, recently invited holders of CRISPR-Cas9 patents to participate in the creation of a global CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Program: http://www.mpegla.com/Lists/MPEG%20LA%20News%20List/Attachments/103/CR
Jean Boulle Luxury Agreement With AkzoNobel To Produce Aviation Grade Sun King Diamond Coating10.5.2017 15:39
Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce an agreement with AkzoNobel for the production of its aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating for the private and commercial jet markets. Under the agreement AkzoNobel will be the exclusive supplier of the aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating. AkzoNobel is a global leader in the manufacture, development and supply of coatings for the aviation sector and provides innovative, reliable and efficient services to customers worldwide. Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques and dramatically alters the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities. Sun King Diamond Coating is created through Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique which transforms ethically sourced natural diamonds
YuppTV Launches “Mini Theatre” to Premier New Movie Releases for Indian Expats Globally10.5.2017 15:30
The global OTT leader in the South-Asian content, YuppTV, announced the launch of its new platform, Mini Theatre. YuppTV makes new movies available on the Mini Theatre platform on the first day or the following weekend of theatrical release, even in geographies where the movie is not available outside of India. The movies shall be made available on YuppTV platform only on Samsung, Apple, Roku, LG, Sony TV Devices/interfaces. Commenting on the latest development, Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV said, “At YuppTV, we have a great opportunity of bringing best quality South-Asian content to our users across the Globe. Launching Mini Theatre is another step in the same direction. The release of various Indian movies is often limited only to very few selected geographies across the world and sometimes limited only to the Indian subcontinent. Hence, users end up missing out on these
PPG Issues Statement10.5.2017 13:30
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in connection with its proposal to AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS:AKZOY) to form a combined company: PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel’s May 8, 2017 response to PPG’s revised proposal of April 24, 2017. PPG continues to believe that its proposal is vastly superior in shareholder value creation compared to AkzoNobel’s new standalone plan and that a combination of the two companies is in the best interests of all stakeholders, including employees. “We put forward an enhanced, detailed and thorough proposal to AkzoNobel on April 24 that provides a significant share-price premium and offers numerous detailed commitments in the best interests of all stakeholders,” said Michael McGarry, PPG Chairman and CEO. “The remaining questions raised by AkzoNobel are common negotiation points and can be quickly and reasonably resolved through an open, substantive
Sigma Systems Releases its Latest Product Innovation for Intelligent Data Mining and Analytics10.5.2017 12:00
Sigma Systems, a global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced the General Availability (GA) of its latest product innovation for intelligent data mining and analytics – Sigma Insights. This out-of-the box product enables rapid and meaningful insights into commercial and technical performance of the business. The product uses a predefined, but extensible Common Information Model (CIM) as the basis to extract, describe, relate and expose critical data from relevant systems such as CRM, Catalog, CPQ (Configure Price Quote), Order Management, Provisioning, and Billing. As the data is updated in real-time, Sigma Insights offers service providers immediate visibility into key indicators of success or failure, such as customer conversion and churn rates, order fulfilment and fallout rates, and operational efficiency. This understanding can be applied across different d
LENSAR® Awards Teleon Surgical European Distributor Contract10.5.2017 12:00
LENSAR, Inc., a global leader in next generation femtosecond laser technology for refractive cataract surgery, today announced it has selected Teleon Surgical as the company’s European distributor for its industry-leading femtosecond laser cataract platform, the LENSAR® Laser System with Streamline™. This comes as Topcon Europe Medical B.V. (TEM) transitions out of its distributorship of the LENSAR platform, effective June 1, 2017, as part of a shift in strategic direction for the company. “Topcon was instrumental in the launch of the LENSAR technology in Europe, giving us an immediate global presence in tandem with the U.S. introduction of our femtosecond laser platform,” said Nicholas Curtis, CEO of LENSAR. “As we look to our future growth, the product and service profile offered by Teleon complements the LENSAR Laser System in the surgical theater and we look forward to building our EU bas
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme