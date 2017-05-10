Jean Boulle Luxury Agreement With AkzoNobel To Produce Aviation Grade Sun King Diamond Coating

10.5.2017 15:39 | Business Wire

Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce an agreement with AkzoNobel for the production of its aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating for the private and commercial jet markets. Under the agreement AkzoNobel will be the exclusive supplier of the aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating.

AkzoNobel is a global leader in the manufacture, development and supply of coatings for the aviation sector and provides innovative, reliable and efficient services to customers worldwide. Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques and dramatically alters the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities.

Sun King Diamond Coating is created through Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique which transforms ethically sourced natural diamonds into a high quality finish that guarantees the highest quality and brilliance within precisely defined tolerances. The aviation grade Diamond Coating has been subject to stringent testing and meets the AkzoNobel aerospace specifications.

It is expected that a superyacht natural grade diamond coating will be available soon. Commenting on the announcement, Bertrand Boulle CEO of Jean Boulle Luxury said:

“I am delighted to be working with AkzoNobel, a company with an unparalleled track record in the aviation sector. AkzoNobel’s technical expertise and global network will enable us to reach customers around the world whilst guaranteeing a constantly excellent level of service.”

Tsjip Boersma Marketing Director of AkzoNobel Speciality Coatings said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Jean Boulle Luxury on this innovative natural diamond coating solution, Boulle’s international depth of expertise in diamond mining and marketing combined with AkzoNobel’s technical expertise creates a truly unique premium coating for the aviation industry.”

