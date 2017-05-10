Kristin Neuman to Speak About MPEG LA’s CRISPR Pool License at NewYorkBIO and AIPLA

10.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

World licensing leader MPEG LA, LLC today announced that Kristin Neuman, MPEG LA’s Executive Director of Biotechnology Licensing, will speak at NewYorkBIO’s Annual Meeting on May 11 in New York City and at the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Spring Meeting on May 17 in San Diego. Ms. Neuman will discuss MPEG LA’s CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Platform as the market’s best hope to streamline CRISPR licensing giving businesses the predictability they need to unleash CRISPR’s full potential.

MPEG LA, whose pioneering pool license model helped assure the success of digital video in the consumer electronics industry with convenient one-stop access to relevant intellectual property, recently invited holders of CRISPR-Cas9 patents to participate in the creation of a global CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Program: http://www.mpegla.com/Lists/MPEG%20LA%20News%20List/Attachments/103/CRISPRPatentCallPrsRls2017-04-25.pdf. For information about the CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Platform, please go to http://www.mpegla.com/main/pid/CRISPR/default.aspx.

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of more than 14,000 patents in 84 countries with some 230 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. In turn, this enables inventors, research institutions and other technology owners to monetize and speed market adoption of their assets to a worldwide market while substantially reducing the cost of licensing. In addition to consumer electronics, MPEG LA is developing advanced Li-Ion battery and other gene editing patent pools and has conceived licensing ventures for molecular diagnostics and oligonucleotide therapeutics. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.

