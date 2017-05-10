The Monaco Investment Corporation Founded to Lead Global Sovereign Direct Investment Program
10.5.2017 16:59 | Business Wire
The Monaco Investment Corporation (MIC) was announced with the support of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco to lead a direct investment program focused on acquiring controlling positions in companies around the world. The corporation is managed by Scepter Partners, an investment syndicate and merchant bank founded by financier Rayo Withanage and led by a Steering Committee of industry veterans including Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse, William Doyle, former CEO of PotashCorp of Saskatchewan and Bob Diamond, founder and CEO of Atlas Merchant Capital and former CEO of Barclays. The new sovereign direct investment corporation is focused on serving select investors as invited by Scepter and the Principality. The MIC will initially lead an investment program in financial institutions and natural resources with expansion into other sectors as investment capabilities are acquired.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005927/en/
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco (Photo: Business Wire)
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco commented: “The Monaco Investment Corporation will change the way sovereign wealth and private investors engage with large cap investments globally. The founders of Scepter and I have both reaffirmed our commitment to back this institution and we will proactively use our capital and relationships for its success. We believe in the financial initiatives and strong leadership of Scepter and we are confident that the MIC will grow into an institution for which we can all be very proud.”
Scepter was established by members of Asian & Gulf based ruling families who assembled a standing syndicate of sovereign investors around $14 billion of discretionary assets from Scepter stakeholders. HH Prince Abdul Ali Yil Kabier, a Prince of Brunei and co-founder of Scepter affirmed: “Their Highnesses and I are collectively committed to supporting Monaco becoming a major player in global direct investment and building value for stakeholders through the lens of sustainable development. We have absolute confidence in Scepter’s leadership and support the development vision of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.”
Mr. Withanage, executive chairman of Scepter commented, “We are dedicated to thoughtfully building the MIC into a globally orientated corporation that combines world class investors and operators to develop a powerful stable of companies.” The corporation will be a supranational investment vehicle, exclusively open to sovereign and institutional investors. During its inaugural year, however, the corporation may invite select Forbes 500 families who are residents or friends of Monaco. These families are chosen by geography and industry focus as founding investors in the corporation and part owners of the management company. Mr. Mark Thomas, Vice Chairman of The Sovereign Trust, Scepter's largest shareholder added: "The MIC is the first time a sovereign direct investment structure marries significant long term capital with some of the most successful individual investors in the world. The MIC exists to work with one of Monaco’s most compelling assets, its friends and residents."
The MIC shall initially capitalize upon Scepter’s unique confluence of operating expertise in financial services and natural resources. Leadership will focus its energies primarily over the next few months on the MIC’s early investments and also decide the appointment of internal investment managers and financial institutions to serve the corporation. The MIC is positioned to work exclusively with those global financial institutions that have committed to activities in Monaco and to absorb investment managers who wish to move to a permanent capital platform. Scepter is moving its leadership to Monaco, where it is establishing its global headquarters.
For more information, please visit www.scepterpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005927/en/
Contact information
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Christopher Winans, 1-212-885-0381
chris.winans@hkstrategies.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
SERMO Unveils First Global Physician-to-Physician Drug Ratings Tool10.5.2017 16:04
SERMO, the largest global social network for physicians with 650,000 members worldwide, today announced the groundbreaking new “Drug Ratings” tool. Drug Ratings is the first and only global peer-to-peer prescription drug review system sourced exclusively from verified licensed physicians. With more than a quarter million ratings and 20,000 comments from doctors worldwide to date in the beta release, the Ratings platform is quickly becoming the largest global database of physician feedback on drugs. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005048/en/ SERMO Unveils First Global Physician-to-Physician Drug Ratings Tool (Graphic: Business Wire) Integrated into the SERMO social network, Drug Ratings gives physicians a clinical decision support tool where they can research, rate, and
Kristin Neuman to Speak About MPEG LA’s CRISPR Pool License at NewYorkBIO and AIPLA10.5.2017 16:00
World licensing leader MPEG LA, LLC today announced that Kristin Neuman, MPEG LA’s Executive Director of Biotechnology Licensing, will speak at NewYorkBIO’s Annual Meeting on May 11 in New York City and at the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Spring Meeting on May 17 in San Diego. Ms. Neuman will discuss MPEG LA’s CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Platform as the market’s best hope to streamline CRISPR licensing giving businesses the predictability they need to unleash CRISPR’s full potential. MPEG LA, whose pioneering pool license model helped assure the success of digital video in the consumer electronics industry with convenient one-stop access to relevant intellectual property, recently invited holders of CRISPR-Cas9 patents to participate in the creation of a global CRISPR-Cas9 Joint Licensing Program: http://www.mpegla.com/Lists/MPEG%20LA%20News%20List/Attachments/103/CR
Jean Boulle Luxury Agreement With AkzoNobel To Produce Aviation Grade Sun King Diamond Coating10.5.2017 15:39
Jean Boulle Luxury is pleased to announce an agreement with AkzoNobel for the production of its aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating for the private and commercial jet markets. Under the agreement AkzoNobel will be the exclusive supplier of the aviation grade Sun King Diamond Coating. AkzoNobel is a global leader in the manufacture, development and supply of coatings for the aviation sector and provides innovative, reliable and efficient services to customers worldwide. Jean Boulle Luxury’s patent pending Sun King Diamond Coating has been applied to super cars produced by some of the world’s foremost luxury car marques and dramatically alters the luxury vehicle’s visual appearance whilst maintaining full functional capabilities. Sun King Diamond Coating is created through Jean Boulle Luxury’s proprietary technique which transforms ethically sourced natural diamonds
Western Union Digital Service Live in 40 Countries10.5.2017 15:30
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in global payments, today announced that it has further strengthened its global digital money transfer footprint, with the activation of its 40th wu.com transactional website, now providing full digital access for cross-border person-to-person (P2P) money transfer services across major developed nations including the US, Canada and major parts of Europe*. Wu.com is also active in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Western Union plans to continue to expand its digital presence across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America and the Caribbean in the next phase of its online expansion, augmenting the company’s retail Agent footprint in more than 200 countries and territories. “The continuous advancement of our digital innovation over the past several years allows us to stay ahead of the ne
YuppTV Launches “Mini Theatre” to Premier New Movie Releases for Indian Expats Globally10.5.2017 15:30
The global OTT leader in the South-Asian content, YuppTV, announced the launch of its new platform, Mini Theatre. YuppTV makes new movies available on the Mini Theatre platform on the first day or the following weekend of theatrical release, even in geographies where the movie is not available outside of India. The movies shall be made available on YuppTV platform only on Samsung, Apple, Roku, LG, Sony TV Devices/interfaces. Commenting on the latest development, Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV said, “At YuppTV, we have a great opportunity of bringing best quality South-Asian content to our users across the Globe. Launching Mini Theatre is another step in the same direction. The release of various Indian movies is often limited only to very few selected geographies across the world and sometimes limited only to the Indian subcontinent. Hence, users end up missing out on these
PPG Issues Statement10.5.2017 13:30
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in connection with its proposal to AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS:AKZOY) to form a combined company: PPG has reviewed AkzoNobel’s May 8, 2017 response to PPG’s revised proposal of April 24, 2017. PPG continues to believe that its proposal is vastly superior in shareholder value creation compared to AkzoNobel’s new standalone plan and that a combination of the two companies is in the best interests of all stakeholders, including employees. “We put forward an enhanced, detailed and thorough proposal to AkzoNobel on April 24 that provides a significant share-price premium and offers numerous detailed commitments in the best interests of all stakeholders,” said Michael McGarry, PPG Chairman and CEO. “The remaining questions raised by AkzoNobel are common negotiation points and can be quickly and reasonably resolved through an open, substantive
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme