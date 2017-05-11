Results of the J-ALEX Study for Chugai's Alecensa® are Published in "The Lancet" Online
11.5.2017 07:51 | Business Wire
Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that the
results of the Japanese phase III study (J-ALEX) of Alecensa®,
in patients with ALK fusion gene positive non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC), were published in the electronic version of “The Lancet”
on May 10, 2017.
http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)30565-2/fulltext
The initial results of the J-ALEX study were presented at a session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting held in Chicago, on June 6, 2016.
“The publication of the J-ALEX study results in 'The Lancet' assures the firm position of Alecensa in the first line therapy of patient with ALK fusion gene positive NSCLC,” said Dr. Yasushi Ito, Senior Vice President, Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit. “We believe that Alecensa will also contribute to improving the outcomes for patients in first line therapy, as well as second line therapy in the future.”
The J-ALEX study was an open-label, randomized phase III study that compares the efficacy and safety between Alecensa and crizotinib. The J-ALEX study enrolled 207 ALK-inhibitor naïve patients with ALK fusion gene positive advanced or recurrent NSCLC, who either had not undergone chemotherapy or had undergone one chemotherapy regimen. The primary endpoint of the J-ALEX study was progression free survival (PFS) as assessed by an independent review board. The secondary endpoints included overall survival, objective response rate, safety, and other endpoints.
The PFS hazard ratio of the Alecensa arm to the crizotinib arm was 0.34 (99.7% CI: 0.17-0.71, stratified log-rank p<0.0001) and Alecensa demonstrated significantly prolonged PFS. Median PFS was not reached (95% CI: 20.3-Not Estimated) in the Alecensa arm while it was 10.2 months (95%CI: 8.2-12.0) in the crizotinib arm. In the Alecensa arm, constipation (35%) was an adverse event (AE) with >30% frequency, while in the crizotinib arm nausea (74%), diarrhea (73%), vomiting (58%), visual disturbance (55%), dysgeusia (52%), constipation (44%), ALT elevation (32%), and AST elevation (31%) were each seen in >30% patients. Grade 3-4 AEs occurred in 26% of the Alecensa arm and in 52% of the crizotinib arm, there were no treatment-related deaths in either arm.
In February 2016, Chugai carried out a prospectively-defined interim analysis and had an independent data monitoring committee examine the results. Since the results showed that the Alecensa arm significantly prolonged the PFS, the committee decided to recommend an early discontinuation of the J-ALEX study.
Based on the results of the J-ALEX study, Alecensa was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2016 for first line therapy of patients with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer.
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based
pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products.
Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and
is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an
important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D
activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to
develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs,
mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting research for technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai Pharma USA and Chugai Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2016 of Chugai totalled 491.8 billion yen and the operating income was 80.6 billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006789/en/
Contact information
For Media
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Media Relations Group, Corporate Communications Dept.,
Koki Harada
Tel: +81-3-3273-0881
E-mail: pr@chugai-pharm.co.jp
***
For US media
Chugai Pharma USA Inc.
Casey Astringer
Tel: +1-908-516-1350
E-mail: pr@chugai-pharm.com
***
For European media
Chugai Pharma France SAS
Nathalie Leroy
Tel: +33-1-56-37-05-21
E-mail: pr@chugai.eu
***
For Taiwanese media
Chugai Pharma Taiwan Ltd.
Susan Chou, Osamu Kagawa
Tel: +886-2-2715-2000
E-mail: pr@chugai.com.tw
***
For Investors
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Group, Corporate Communications Dept.,
Toshiya Sasai
Tel: +81-3-3273-0554
E-mail: ir@chugai-pharm.co.jp
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Hytera to Officially Launch LTE-PMR Convergence Solution at CCW201711.5.2017 09:25
Hytera, a world leading solution provider and innovator of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications, will officially launch its highly-anticipated innovative LTE-PMR convergence solution at the Critical Communications World (CCW) 2017 to be held at Asia World Expo during May 16-18 in Hong Kong. Hytera LTE-PMR convergence solution comprises cutting-edge Multi-mode Advanced Radio, narrowband-broadband convergent infrastructure and management software. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006802/en/ Hytera Global Summit 2017 (Graphic: Business Wire) "This will be another milestone for Hytera and the PMR industry. Hytera once again brings its own answer to the users, and presents a clear path of adopting feature-rich broadband technologies, while emphasizing irreplac
SKY Perfect JSAT and LeoSat Sign Strategic Partnership & Investment Agreement11.5.2017 08:19
LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites that will provide the fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network in the world, has announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), Asia’s largest satellite operator and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services has entered into an agreement to invest in LeoSat. With this agreement, SJC will be the first Asian satellite operator to pursue the development of low earth orbit capabilities. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006791/en/ LeoSat Data Network Constellation (Photo: Business Wire) Entering into this investment, underlines SJC’s strong belief in LeoSat and the unique attributes of its n
Ipsen Presents Its New Strategy and Improved 2020 Financial Targets11.5.2017 08:00
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group, will today host an Investor Day at which the management team will provide a comprehensive update on its current business, corporate strategy and outlook. David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen said: “There is tremendous momentum at Ipsen. Our Specialty Care business is driving top-line growth which is outpacing that of our peers and the industry. We are benefiting from a growing focus in Oncology, which already represents almost €1 billion in sales, and from increasing geographical diversification, with a strengthening presence in the U.S. Looking forward, we are focused on driving continued double-digit growth, improving profitability and building a sustainable pipeline of innovative and differentiated assets to deliver our improved 2020 guidance and create lo
GSMA Urges for Lower Spectrum Prices in Bangladesh for Affordable Mobile Broadband Networks11.5.2017 06:00
The GSMA today expressed concerns about the Bangladesh Government’s plan to impose higher fees for 4G licensing ahead of the next round of spectrum auctions. The decision would pose a significant challenge to the fulfilment of the “Digital Bangladesh” objectives and impact the future of mobile broadband services in Bangladesh. According to the GSMA, there is instead a need to lower the burden of levies in order to facilitate the deployment of affordable voice and data services for the people of Bangladesh. Mobile operators are already currently liable for multiple taxes and fees that affect growth1. “New research links high spectrum prices with lower quality mobile services. In short, mobile operators have less capital left for new networks and services,” said Brett Tarnutzer, Head of Spectrum, GSMA. “Reasonable spectrum fees are key to achieving the Digital Bangladesh objec
IFF Joins MIT Media Lab to Accelerate Sensorial Open Innovation10.5.2017 23:31
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it has joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab. “Throughout our 128-year history, passion and curiosity have been integral to our work as pioneers of the senses and we have been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Fragrances Group President. “Our membership in the MIT Media Lab aligns with our strategy of innovating firsts, which underscores how we are committed to innovation as an accelerator of business growth. We are proud to join this innovation lab and collaborate with the next generation of research breakthroughs.” Since 1985, the MIT Media Lab has combined a vision of a digital future with a new style of creat
The Monaco Investment Corporation Founded to Lead Global Sovereign Direct Investment Program10.5.2017 16:59
The Monaco Investment Corporation (MIC) was announced with the support of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco to lead a direct investment program focused on acquiring controlling positions in companies around the world. The corporation is managed by Scepter Partners, an investment syndicate and merchant bank founded by financier Rayo Withanage and led by a Steering Committee of industry veterans including Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse, William Doyle, former CEO of PotashCorp of Saskatchewan and Bob Diamond, founder and CEO of Atlas Merchant Capital and former CEO of Barclays. The new sovereign direct investment corporation is focused on serving select investors as invited by Scepter and the Principality. The MIC will initially lead an investment program in financial institutions and natural resources with expansion into other sectors as investment capabilities are acquired. This Smart
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme