SKY Perfect JSAT and LeoSat Sign Strategic Partnership & Investment Agreement

11.5.2017 08:19 | Business Wire

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites that will provide the fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network in the world, has announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), Asia’s largest satellite operator and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services has entered into an agreement to invest in LeoSat. With this agreement, SJC will be the first Asian satellite operator to pursue the development of low earth orbit capabilities.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006791/en/

LeoSat Data Network Constellation (Photo: Business Wire)

Entering into this investment, underlines SJC’s strong belief in LeoSat and the unique attributes of its new low earth orbit network architecture which utilizes inter-satellite laser links to create an optical backbone in space, providing fiber-like low-latency and gigabit per second data delivery. The investment in LeoSat and the agreement to jointly market this new system allows SJC to pursue new business opportunities in the data and mobility markets in sectors such as telecommunications, multinational enterprise, maritime and government services by providing previously unavailable levels of network performance combined with worldwide reach and allows the company to further study the additional applications of low earth orbit communications in pursuit of its global ambitions.

With the ever-growing demand to move large quantities of data quickly and securely around the world there is an increasing interest in the major performance advantages of communications networks in low earth orbit (LEO). The unique features of LeoSat’s system can be used for a number of applications, for example to provide 4G and 5G satellite backhaul for the cellular industry, give banks secured networks with their foreign offices, provide enormous uploading bandwidth required for energy and maritime operations, deliver critical back up for emergency communications and enable Internet access and connectivity for remote communities.

Mark Rigolle, CEO of LeoSat said: “We are thrilled that an established company such as SJC, with a reputation for foresight and diligence in the development of its technical capabilities and business relationships has chosen to partner with LeoSat. LeoSat’s low earth orbit constellation comes with a key set of attributes which are already receiving significant attention from both the commercial and government sectors, including lower latencies, better data rates and increased security and resilience. With the added-value of support from SJC, we definitely see LeoSat’s faster than fiber, ultra-secure and highly reliable global data solution as a game-changer”.

Koki Koyama, Senior Managing Executive Officer of SJC commented: “SJC sees the strategic importance of aggressively participating in the LEO/HTS business and we see the LeoSat solution as a key opportunity to opening up new markets and delivering business growth. With the current and future growth of data traffic and the unique nature of the LeoSat system and its focus on the business market, we believe there will be very strong demand for the LeoSat solution. This investment and development partnership with LeoSat will allow SJC to expand and complement our existing GEO satellite services and beyond by enabling us to respond to customer needs which are not being met by today’s technology.”

LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing LEO satellites, to finalize the manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation.

New York based GH Partners acted as lead financial advisor to LeoSat Enterprises. For further information:

Investor Contact:

Noel Rimalovski, GH Partners LLC

nrimalovski@ghpartnersllc.com

+1-917-701-4165

NOTE TO EDITORS

LeoSat will be at CommunicAsia in Singapore from 23 rd – 25 th May. To arrange an interview, please contact Melanie Dickie. Email: melanie@leosat.com

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

About SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

SKY Perfect JSAT is a leader in satellite communications for broadcasting and communications. It is Asia’s largest satellite operator with a fleet of 18 satellites, and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services. SKY Perfect JSAT delivers a broad range of entertainment through the SKY PerfectTV! Platform, the most extensive in Japan with a total of 3 million subscribers. In addition, SKY Perfect JSAT’s satellite communication services, which cover Japan and the rest of Asia, as well as Russia, the Middle East, Hawaii, and North America, play a vital role in supporting safety, security and convenience for society as a whole. For more information, please visit www.sptvjsat.com/en/ and www.jsat.net/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006791/en/

Contact information

LeoSat Enterprises

Melanie Dickie, +31 6 14 22 97 62

VP Marketing & Communications

Melanie.dickie@leosat.com