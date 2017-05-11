Hytera to Officially Launch LTE-PMR Convergence Solution at CCW2017

11.5.2017 09:25 | Business Wire

Hytera, a world leading solution provider and innovator of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications, will officially launch its highly-anticipated innovative LTE-PMR convergence solution at the Critical Communications World (CCW) 2017 to be held at Asia World Expo during May 16-18 in Hong Kong. Hytera LTE-PMR convergence solution comprises cutting-edge Multi-mode Advanced Radio, narrowband-broadband convergent infrastructure and management software.

"This will be another milestone for Hytera and the PMR industry. Hytera once again brings its own answer to the users, and presents a clear path of adopting feature-rich broadband technologies, while emphasizing irreplaceable voice services made reliably accessible by narrowband technologies such as TETRA, DMR and PDT," said Yelin Jiang, Vice President of Hytera.

A Hytera global summit themed as “Innovative Convergence” is to be held on May 16th, the first day of CCW2017, before the exhibition opens its show floor. It will admit Hytera’s invited users and partners, as well as CCW visitors who have registered with Hytera. The summit will be held in Room 201 at Asia World Expo, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM.

As the biggest exhibitor of CCW2017, besides its LTE-PMR convergence solution Hytera will also showcase a series of narrowband-based innovations including DMR and Tetra terminal and infrastructure. The new generation of Command & Control Centre will also be the highlight of the booth demonstrating Hytera's increasing capability of integration and innovation in developing up-to-date solution for the users of mission and business critical industries.

Hytera Global Summit 2017

May 16th, 2017

2:00PM-4:00PM

Room 201, 2F, Asia World Expo

Registration Portal-

ccw.hytera.com

Hytera @ CCW2017

May 16th-18th, 2017

Hall 3, Booth C8

About CCW

Critical Communications World is the leading and most influential congress and exhibition dedicated to connecting critical communications professionals for three days of thought provoking discussion, debate and networking.

About Hytera Communications

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, a world leading solution provider and innovator of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications, is dedicated to improving organizational efficiency and making the world safer with technical innovations. Established in 1993 in Shenzhen, China, Hytera Communications is the second-largest PMR provider in the world, the world’s fastest-growing PMR solution provider, and the world’s #1 DMR Tier III Trunking provider. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions, including government, public security, utility, transportation, enterprise and businesses. In 2011, Hytera became a publicly-listed company in China, trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE: 002583). Hytera’s market capitalization has grown 500% by the end of 2016.

