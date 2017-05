Prätkällä töihin -päivän tiedotustilaisuus pe 2.6. klo 11

The revamped Avita Audiovisual Expo to showcase new products and services in the industry at Messukeskus at the end of September 9.5.2017 15:15

AVITA Audiovisual Expo, the largest trade fair of the audiovisual industry in the Nordic countries, will bring together players in the industry at Messukeskus in Helsinki on 26–27 September. The fair will showcase new products and services of both domestic and international players in the sector, and the interesting briefings and training sessions it offers will also provide a good foundation for sharing professional information.