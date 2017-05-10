PRESS INVITATION: Industrial growth present in Finland100’s key event in Tampere 29-31 May

11.5.2017 11:05 | MPD

Minister of Labor Jari Lindström and industry’s top figures from Finland and abroad gather to the Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) event in Tampere at the end of May. Karl-Heinz Land, Ralf-Michael Franke, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kimmo Alkio, and many others all represent the absolute top expertise and top companies in their own fields.

PRESS INVITATION 11.5.2017

The MPD will take place in Tampere from May the 29th till the 31st. The theme is Towards Outcome Economy. The main event will be held in Tampere Hall on 30 May. MPD is organized by the ecosystem of Finland’s digitalizing manufacturing industry, led by DIMECC Ltd.

‘We are expecting close to one thousand participants, with the majority representing the top leadership of the industry. To honor the Finland100 celebrations, the MPD is expected to be exceptionally high profiled’, rejoices Tomas Hedenborg, the host of the event and the President of Orgalime, the Association for European Engineering Industries.

Media will be offered most interesting programme on 30 May. Speakers include amongst others Karl-Heinz Land, known as the Digital Darwinist & Evangelist and the creator of Oracle’s success. Ralf-Michael Franke is CEO of Siemens Factory Automation Business Unit, and a visionary of industrial automation. CEO of Tieto Corporation, Kimmo Alkio, has boldly modernised the company towards digital services, industrial internet, health care solutions, and cloud services. Timely and influential individuals in the Finnish industry, such as Henrik Ehrnrooth, CEO of KONE Corporation, and CEO of Valmet Automotive, Ilpo Korhonen will also be heard. Greetings on behalf of the EU will be delivered by Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the European Commission by video.

Also startups are strongly present. One of the speakers is Sami Kuusela, “Hupparihörhö”.

‘Hupparihörhö’s presence underlines the importance of the startup world to our industry and our future wellbeing, just as the industry’s great MPIDEA competition, where startups are featuring strongly’, says Hedenborg. The importance of innovation in creating new jobs is a key theme.

The MPIDEA competition receives a worthy ending on Tuesday 30 May, when Top 3 proposals are presented on the main stage, and Minister of Labor Jari Lindström hands out the Main Prize for the winner. The goal of the competition is to create 100,000 new jobs to Finland with revolutionary new products and services. The Main Prize is access to 6 months of sparring in the growth accelerator ReNew Growth of the world’s leading consultancy, McKinsey & Company. The MPIDEA competition, organized now for the first time, is launched by DIMECC Ltd, in cooperation with the first initiator Siemens, McKinsey, the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Tieto and Fastems.

The Jury, led by Minister of Labor Jari Lindström, is currently reviewing the competition proposals, and includes Director General of Enterprise and Innovation Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment Ilona Lundström; Chairman of the Trade Union Pro Jorma Malinen; Research Director of the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (ETLA) Mika Maliranta, Professor of Aalto University Yrjö Neuvo; CEO of Finnish Software Entrepreneurs Association Rasmus Roiha; and Partner of McKinsey Jussi Hiltunen.

Registration and more information:

MPD programme and information about the MPIDEA competition:http://www.mpdays.com/programme/

Media registration for MPD event, additional info for media, interview requests:

Henna Hopia, +358 45 601 8886, henna.hopia@hopiasepat.fi or Jussi Seppälä, +358 50 529 4562, jussi.seppala@hopiasepat.fi.

MPD leaders’ contact info:

Tomas Hedenborg, Chair, MPD Organisation Committee, +358 50 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com

Reijo Tuokko, MPD Programme Chair, +358 40 849 0270, reijo.tuokko@dimecc.com

Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com