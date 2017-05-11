TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® Now Available in the Cloud
11.5.2017 13:00 | Business Wire
TimeXtender, a software leader dedicated to democratizing access to corporate data, today announced that customers now have the flexibility to deploy Discovery Hub® in three models: in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid model.
With TimeXtender’s model, companies can select which data they want to deploy on-premises or in the cloud to address their specific operational requirements, while laying the foundation to gradually evolve to a full-cloud deployment over time if desired.
“TimeXtender is poised to help our clients move to the cloud at their own pace,” said Heine Krog Iversen, founder and CEO of TimeXtender. “We can see circumstances where the combination of cloud and on-premises offers the best of both worlds, and we are building our product roadmap in a way that supports customer choice.”
New Release Offers Increased Flexibility with Accessibility, Scalability, and Maintainability
It’s long been possible to install TimeXtender’s TX DWA on a virtual machine in the cloud. However, with today’s announcement, companies can now use Microsoft Azure SQL database as the foundation for their Discovery Hub® in the cloud, instead of maintaining their own on-premises Microsoft SQL Server. This has many benefits of course with accessibility, scalability and maintainability topping the list. With this new option, companies can choose to have the cloud provider, not only take care of the hardware and initial installation of the software, but also the ongoing maintenance of their SQL Server.
Additionally, TimeXtender is developing data lake management for TX DWA, enabling data teams to effortlessly integrate data lake capabilities from Microsoft Azure into their data management infrastructure.
“A typical cloud migration can be a lengthy and expensive process, often requiring teams of professionals, continued Krog Iversen. “However, with TX DWA, TimeXtender’s automation engine, this process takes care of moving the data to the cloud. The end result is a considerable time savings for customers and partners.”
New User Interface Reinforces TimeXtender DNA and Culture
In addition, this release has a new look and feel that reinforces the TimeXtender brand. “How we spend our time matters,” said Krog Iversen. “That’s why in this release we’ve taken steps to simplify and save the user even more time.”
Discovery Hub® can be themed in the classic TimeXtender orange and features a tool bar that makes it easy to access the most commonly used commands. There is an hour glass, a lotus flower, and a series of reminders that encourage users to make the most of their time during deployment and execution.
Discovery Hub® can be ordered direct from any of TimeXtender’s channel partners. To find out more information about TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub® visit here.
About TimeXtender
TimeXtender, one of the world's fastest growing software companies, is democratizing access to corporate data with Discovery Hub® a comprehensive new approach to the IT architecture behind business intelligence. The company, founded in 2006, is privately owned and has headquarters in Denmark and the U.S., with more than 2,600 customers across six continents. TimeXtender is also the world’s leading Data Warehouse Automation solution provider for the Microsoft® SQL Server®. The company sells its products for medium and large-sized organizations through a global network of channel partners. Visit TimeXtender.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005039/en/
Contact information
For TimeXtender
Dave Costello, 1-781-334-3283
dave@techsposure.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Solidsoft Reply Signs Agreement to Implement and Operate the Slovenian National Medicine Verification System11.5.2017 15:00
Following similar agreements with the Swedish, Danish and Irish National Medicine Verification Organisations, Solidsoft Reply, the Reply group company specialising in enterprise strength solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, has signed an agreement to implement and operate the National Medicines Verification System in Slovenia; ZAPAZ. ZAPAZ: Zavod za preverjanje avtentičnosti zdravil, meaning “Medicines Verification Institute” is a newly incorporated, not-for-profit organisation responsible for the implementation of the EU’s Falsified Medicines Directive (Directive 2011/62/EU), which mandates safety features on medicines in Europe which will provide Slovenian patients with reassurance against falsified medicines. Slovenia joins Sweden, Denmark and Ireland in a rapidly increasing list of European markets to engage Solidsoft Reply to implement their certified national blueprin
Hytera to Officially Launch LTE-PMR Convergence Solution at CCW201711.5.2017 09:25
Hytera, a world leading solution provider and innovator of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications, will officially launch its highly-anticipated innovative LTE-PMR convergence solution at the Critical Communications World (CCW) 2017 to be held at Asia World Expo during May 16-18 in Hong Kong. Hytera LTE-PMR convergence solution comprises cutting-edge Multi-mode Advanced Radio, narrowband-broadband convergent infrastructure and management software. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006802/en/ Hytera Global Summit 2017 (Graphic: Business Wire) "This will be another milestone for Hytera and the PMR industry. Hytera once again brings its own answer to the users, and presents a clear path of adopting feature-rich broadband technologies, while emphasizing irreplac
SKY Perfect JSAT and LeoSat Sign Strategic Partnership & Investment Agreement11.5.2017 08:19
LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites that will provide the fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network in the world, has announced that SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SJC), Asia’s largest satellite operator and Japan’s only provider of both multi-channel pay TV broadcasting and satellite communications services has entered into an agreement to invest in LeoSat. With this agreement, SJC will be the first Asian satellite operator to pursue the development of low earth orbit capabilities. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006791/en/ LeoSat Data Network Constellation (Photo: Business Wire) Entering into this investment, underlines SJC’s strong belief in LeoSat and the unique attributes of its n
Ipsen Presents Its New Strategy and Improved 2020 Financial Targets11.5.2017 08:00
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group, will today host an Investor Day at which the management team will provide a comprehensive update on its current business, corporate strategy and outlook. David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen said: “There is tremendous momentum at Ipsen. Our Specialty Care business is driving top-line growth which is outpacing that of our peers and the industry. We are benefiting from a growing focus in Oncology, which already represents almost €1 billion in sales, and from increasing geographical diversification, with a strengthening presence in the U.S. Looking forward, we are focused on driving continued double-digit growth, improving profitability and building a sustainable pipeline of innovative and differentiated assets to deliver our improved 2020 guidance and create lo
Results of the J-ALEX Study for Chugai's Alecensa® are Published in "The Lancet" Online11.5.2017 07:51
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that the results of the Japanese phase III study (J-ALEX) of Alecensa®, in patients with ALK fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), were published in the electronic version of “The Lancet” on May 10, 2017. http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)30565-2/fulltext The initial results of the J-ALEX study were presented at a session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting held in Chicago, on June 6, 2016. “The publication of the J-ALEX study results in 'The Lancet' assures the firm position of Alecensa in the first line therapy of patient with ALK fusion gene positive NSCLC,” said Dr. Yasushi Ito, Senior Vice President, Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit. “We believe that Alecensa will also contribute to improving the outcomes for pa
GSMA Urges for Lower Spectrum Prices in Bangladesh for Affordable Mobile Broadband Networks11.5.2017 06:00
The GSMA today expressed concerns about the Bangladesh Government’s plan to impose higher fees for 4G licensing ahead of the next round of spectrum auctions. The decision would pose a significant challenge to the fulfilment of the “Digital Bangladesh” objectives and impact the future of mobile broadband services in Bangladesh. According to the GSMA, there is instead a need to lower the burden of levies in order to facilitate the deployment of affordable voice and data services for the people of Bangladesh. Mobile operators are already currently liable for multiple taxes and fees that affect growth1. “New research links high spectrum prices with lower quality mobile services. In short, mobile operators have less capital left for new networks and services,” said Brett Tarnutzer, Head of Spectrum, GSMA. “Reasonable spectrum fees are key to achieving the Digital Bangladesh objec
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme