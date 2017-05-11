OCP Announces Date of First Quarter 2017 Earnings

11.5.2017 16:35 | Business Wire

OCP S.A. (“OCP” or the “Company”), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its first quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The results will be available to holders of the Company’s bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. Morocco/London time.

In line with OCP’s quarterly communications program, management will not be hosting a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2017 financial results. Regular quarterly conference calls will resume as of the second quarter of 2017. Institutional buyers, bondholders, securities analysts and market makers seeking further clarification on first quarter 2017 results are invited to contact Mrs. Ghita LARAKI, Investor Relations at g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.

Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.

About OCP

OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a century’s production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain. OCP employs 23,000 people and contributes to regional development through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its sustainability program.

For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005744/en/

Contact information

OCP - Investor Relations

Ghita Laraki, +212-522-924-183

g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma