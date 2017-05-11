MakeMeReach Becomes a Snapchat Partner
MakeMeReach has hit today a new milestone: being approved as a Snapchat Partner. The French social ad-tech company confirms its growth: as an long-term ad partner of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, MakeMeReach is now convinced that Snapchat ads are going to open new possibilities to its +4000 clients worldwide.
“We are thrilled to announce that we have been vetted as an official Snapchat Partner! From today, the new integration with the MakeMeReach platform will allow all our clients to run campaigns on Snapchat and to benefit from the expertise of our team on this very fast growing social media platform. This recognition by Snap Inc. also marks a new milestone in the MakeMeReach story. After integration with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,the new partnership completes our offering as the ultimate social ad-tech solution provider.”
Pierre-François Chiron & Pierre-Lou Dominjon
Co-Founders of MakeMeReach
Snapchat, a must-have for video advertisers
Over 160 million people use Snapchat every day to Snap with family, watch Stories from friends, see events from around the world, and explore expertly-curated content from top publishers. Snap ads are an up to 10-second, verticaland full-screen video, frequently played with sound on, which can also include the option to swipe up into an attachment.
Ads on Snapchat come in many shapes and sizes to fit marketers’ goals: video view, mobile app-Install, awareness, and web traffic.
Using a Snapchat Partner like MakeMeReach is a way for advertisers to launch campaigns with any size budget, and also to manage the ads directly from a partner platform. Advertisers will be able to create, optimize and analyze their Snap ads campaigns on their own with the MakeMeReach platform.
MakeMeReach conducted a survey on the perception of Snapchat ads: results are very promising for advertisers!
To help its customers understand why and how Snapchat ads are new opportunities for them, MakeMeReach worked with IFOP (The Institut français d'opinion publique - a leading international polling and market research firm), to ask users about their habits and perception of ads on Snapchat.
Among other findings, this survey reveals that 55% of Snapchat users remember seeing an ad on Snapchat. This percentage goes up for Millennials as 74% of 18-24 years olds can recall ads on Snapchat. Advertisers who know how hard it is to get ad recall will definitely be impressed by these high metrics, especially for the Millennial target whose attention is particularly hard to catch.
A very large majority (61%) likes watching ads on Snapchat. 30% even watch the ads until the end, which is higher than the average on other networks
The positive perception of Snapchat ads is definitely due to the ad
format itself: users have the ability to swipe the ad, and thus, they
consider the Snapchat ad less intrusive than other ad formats.
69% think that having the choice to watch the ad makes the Snapchat ad more appealing than other social network’ ads. That’s a real asset for Snapchat!
Finally, the survey showed a huge impact of Snapchat ads on purchase intention: 71% of users say that an ad on Snapchat can influence their desire to buy the product.
*Source: IFOP for MakeMeReach (April 2017)
This survey has been conducted by the French Institute IFOP using a
representative sample of the French population; consisting of 1600
people who are at least 18 years old.
This representative sample is guaranteed by the method of quotas (gender, age, profession of head of household) and categorization by region and type of agglomeration. CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) interviews were conducted online through self-administered questionnaires from the 3rd to the 5th of Apr 2017.
About MakeMeReach
Founded in 2009 by Pierre-François Chiron and Pierre Lou Dominjon,
MakeMeReach is a fast-growing social ad tech company, empowerING
agencies (Dentsu-Aegis, GroupM, OMD...) and advertisers (Birchbox,
FlyDubai, Iberia, Happn, Privalia...) to elevate their campaigns on
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, at scale. MakeMeReach
leverages a cutting-edge platform that automates and optimizes all
social ad campaigns in one place, providing a team of performance
marketing experts who maximize ad efficiency. Intuitive tools and
leading expertise have led to success of thousands of customers
worldwide. MakeMeReach is vetted by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and
Snapchat as an Official Partner.
With 50+ employees,MakeMeReach is the leading social ad partner in many countries, and is part of Perion network Ltd. (NASDAQ :PERI) since 2015.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at www.perion.com, and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.
For more information about the survey, please contact us: contact@makemereach.com or visit info.makemereach.com/snapchat
