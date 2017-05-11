NEORIS Announces Strategic Global Expansion

11.5.2017 22:17 | Business Wire

NEORIS, a global business and IT consulting company, today announced a geographical expansion with the opening of two new Digital Laboratories in Prague, Czech Republic and Gurgaon, India. The strategic move further strengthens its Global Delivery Network to assist European and other large corporations around the globe. The new Digital Laboratories will focus on creating software products that deliver unparalleled user experiences to meet the growing demand of new mobile, web, and cloud-based capabilities.

NEORIS was founded 16 years ago when an innovative technology solutions group was spun off from CEMEX’s (NYSE:CX) IT department. Since then, NEORIS has become a successful independent services provider with presence in over 30 countries. NEORIS’ expansion will also benefit the global leader in the building materials industry, which is among the first clients to leverage from its digital transformation prowess.

“NEORIS has been a key IT ally for CEMEX to maintain operations competitive in a rapidly-shifting global marketplace,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. “It is only natural for us to turn to our roots and put our confidence in a trusted partner to join us on this digital transformation journey.”

As part of its outsourcing strategy, NEORIS employs a network of global delivery centers (GDC’s) that seamlessly provide both practical and highly competitive, cutting-edge solutions. With existing delivery centers in Latin America and Western Europe, the decision to expand to Central Europe and India further strengthens its delivery capabilities to better serve global clients in closer proximity.

“This geographic expansion is in line with our global strategy to provide best quality services and stay close to our clients,” said Martin Mendez, CEO of NEORIS. “Over the past 16 years, NEORIS has evolved into one of the most successful emerging providers in the global IT services industry. Most recently, this has been demonstrated by our rapid growth and dominance in the Digital Business Transformation space. Our new laboratories develop innovative digital experiences for our clients and accelerate their positioning into that global arena,” he added.

