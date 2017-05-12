Netcracker Technology Unveils Netcracker 12, a Comprehensive Suite of Products and Services for Agile Digital Transformation
12.5.2017 07:00 | Business Wire
Netcracker Technology announced today the launch of Netcracker 12, a groundbreaking technology platform with a comprehensive product suite designed to help service providers accelerate digitalization and operationalize virtual and cloud infrastructure at scale. Netcracker 12 provides an integrated platform with two-speed architecture and innovative agility layers to drive rapid digital customer engagement, while optimizing the digital business and operational domains.
Service providers worldwide face rising customer expectations and revenue pressures as a result of competition from over-the-top (OTT) providers offering a diversity of rich media content and applications. The consumer need for personalized offers, intuitive self-service and consistent experience across all channels with flexible payment options is forcing service providers to re-evaluate their engagement models, services portfolios and how they manage the customer journey. At the same time, service providers recognize that they must move up the value chain in the B2B market to support their enterprise customers' digital aspirations, to expand into more SaaS-based offerings and to achieve greater profitability. Netcracker 12 is designed specifically to help service providers address these evolving challenges.
The enhanced Netcracker 12 product portfolio aligns to the business, operational and infrastructure needs of digital service providers. The Netcracker 12 product domains include:
- Digital Customer Enablement, which leverages a multispeed architecture and advanced analytics to enable a seamless, omnichannel customer journey and experience. It provides a comprehensive application and partner ecosystem and comprises Customer Channel Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Customer Journey Management and E-Commerce & Marketplace offerings.
- Digital Business Enablement, which transforms legacy customer, partner and revenue management IT environments into cloud-based, flexible, cost-efficient and digitally enabled business systems. It comprises Customer & Partner Management, Revenue Management and Product Management offerings.
- Digital Operations Enablement, which helps service providers rapidly create and deliver new digital, virtualized, cloud and value-added services over hybrid networks. This layer comprises Hybrid Service and Resource Management, Infrastructure Management, NFV Management & Orchestration and SDN Controllers.
- Digital & Cloud Infrastructure, which consists of a range of value-added virtual network functions (VNFs) to help service providers monetize their investments in virtual infrastructure. It comprises Customer-Edge VNFs, Core VNFs, Value-Added VNFs, as well as Data Center & NFVI and IoT & M2M Modules.
- Advanced Analytics, which leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and a range of analytics modules that can be applied to internal and external operations for greater insights. Its use case-based approach to profitability and agile operations helps maximize customer value and ROI.
- Cloud Platform, a microservices-based, cloud-native platform that acts as the foundation for all of Netcracker's products and solutions. This cloud platform enables service providers to benefit from cloud economics, allowing them to start small and scale rapidly and operationalize a range of business and enterprise applications quickly at a lower cost. It can be deployed in private, public or hybrid clouds using a DevOps approach and methodology.
- Business, Operations & Infrastructure Agility Layers, which consist of a comprehensive API ecosystem that enables Netcracker 12's multispeed IT architecture. This allows service providers to accelerate the creation, onboarding and monetization of new digital services.
An expanded portfolio of professional services complements the Netcracker 12 product suite. It is designed to ensure that Netcracker's customers have the capabilities, support and guidance they need to manage the complexities of a multispeed IT architecture as they launch digital transformation and virtualization initiatives. The portfolio includes Business & Operational Consulting, End-to-End Turnkey Delivery, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services & End-to-End Outsourcing, Cloud Enablement and Agile Development & DevOps services.
"The continuous evolution of our product, service and solution suites represents our commitment to innovation in order to meet the constantly changing demands of our customers, who are transforming into digital service providers and virtualizing at a rapid pace," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Netcracker 12 provides that foundational platform with which service providers can compete successfully in the B2C market, rapidly move up the B2B value chain and migrate to a cloud and virtualized infrastructure seamlessly, profiting from the savings and higher ROI of cloud economics."
About Netcracker Technology
Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.
For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.
