Kutsu: Elintarvikeketjun hyvät kauppatavat 1.6.2017

Top International Arbitration Experts in Finland: Helsinki International Arbitration Day 2017, 18 May 2017 3.5.2017 09:38

Helsinki International Arbitration Day 2017 (www.hiad.fi) will be held on Thursday, 18 May 2017. The event gathers international arbitration and dispute resolution experts in Helsinki. The day's theme "Taking a Close Look at Today's Arbitral Process and Who Pays for It " addresses highly relevant issues relating to arbitration process, the role of arbitral institutions and distribution of the cost of the arbitration.