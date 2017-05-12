Festival City's IMAGINE Show with Panasonic Projectors Receives Second Guinness World Record

12.5.2017 10:18 | Business Wire

Guinness World Records recognized IMAGINE, the latest multimedia attraction in Dubai, for the World's Largest Permanent Projection Mapping after a three-month successful run, using over 60 Panasonic projectors covering approximately 4,857 square meter of projection area on the facade of InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Dubai Festival City, InterContinental and Panasonic representatives receive the Guinness World Record at the public launch of IMAGINE's new show, 'A Child's Dream'. Hiroki Soejima, Managing Director of PMMAF (photo: second from the left) attended the opening ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

[Video] Projection Mapping with Panasonic Projector - Dubai Festival City

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shx16xxTzIA

IMAGINE secured its first world record in December 2016 for the World's Largest Water Screen Projection, at Dubai Festival City, using Panasonic projectors (supplied by Al Futtaim Panatech - Panasonic's UAE distributor), in collaboration with Laservision - the creators behind the show.

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) along with Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE) and the InterContinental Dubai Festival City received the certificate from the Guinness World Records representative at a ceremony held on May 4th at Festival Bay.

IMAGINE uses more than 70 Panasonic PT-DZ21K2E projectors in total to create a spectacular show. The PT-DZ21K2E projector is an impressive 20,000-lumens projector that has been designed to work in multiple broadcast environments alongside LED screen display systems, and professional sound systems, making it an ideal choice for large-scale events. It has been one of the advanced digital solutions provided by Panasonic for many premium events including Olympics and Moscow Festival of Lights.

Hiroki (Harris) Soejima, Managing Director, PMMAF said, "Panasonic is proud to be associated with the spectacular 'IMAGINE' show that uses our technologically advanced projectors. In this region, UAE is in the forefront bringing large scale entertainment, leisure, sports and music facilities that require precision mega-screen projections, and high-resolution large screen LED signage solutions to entertain audiences. Our advanced technologies and solutions are geared to match any such challenges and through our partners, Al-Futtaim Panatech, we are working closely to help large scale projects bring a unique experience to our customers."

He added, "I am sure the new show, after the record breaking grand opening in December last year, will once again mesmerize audiences and make Dubai Festival City a must-visit destination in the UAE."

Steven Cleaver - Director Shopping Malls, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate said, "IMAGINE, which holds the Guinness World Record for the Largest Water Screen Projection, has attracted huge crowds to Festival City, over the past few months. The show is truly unique and now with the 'World's Largest Permanent Projection Mapping' it will further draw for viewers from UAE and around the world. He added, "With Panasonic's cutting edge technology we bring a bigger and better show with the new story 'A Child's Dream', that now plays daily after sunset on Festival Bay".

IMAGINE's new show, 'A Child's Dream', takes the audience on a wonderful journey through the vibrant imagination of a young child with aeroplanes, magical whales, a mystical treehouse and giant dancing robots. The show was launched with a big fun fair that included performance by Lynn Al Hayek, the winner of 'The Voice Kids Arabia' and other activities for kids and families.

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF)

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) is the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region.

About IMAGINE

IMAGINE is Dubai Festival City's record-breaking daily attraction, which transforms Festival Bay with its cutting edge multi-media technology. Boasting the largest water screen projection in the world and the largest permanent projection mapping in the world - a Guinness World Records breaker, it features the latest entertainment technology in water, pyrotechnics, lasers, lights and dramatic effects. This unique sensory experience, harnesses the power of light, water, and fire, combined with giant aqua screens, 30 fountains and surround sound to connect with audiences and produce a show like never seen before. IMAGINE is part of a Dh1.5 billion ($408 million) expansion programme by Al-Futtaim Group to reinvigorate Dubai Festival City as one of the UAE's most exciting destinations.

About Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City mall is a landmark 2m sq. ft. urban retail destination which forms the epicenter of Dubai Festival City, one of UAE's most exciting retail, dining and leisure destinations. Set on the historic Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City mall has undergone a radical transformation which now offers almost 400 world class retailers, 75 restaurants - many of which will feature waterfront dining at Eataly, Chili's, Cheesecake Factory, Joe's Crab Shack, Mama Fu's, Fratelli La Bufala, Manhattan Fish, Bucca di Beppo and some of Dubai's most photographed sunset vistas. Some of the latest additions include Top Shop; and world renowned fashion brands Coach, DKNY, Kate Spade, DVF, Armani Exchange, DVF and for the first time in the Middle East, luxury department store, Robinsons. For More Information on Dubai Festival City: http://www.festivalcentre.com.

