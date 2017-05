UM: Afganistanin varaulkoministeri Hekmat Karzai Suomeen

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 12.5.2017 13:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 84/201712 May 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on 15 May. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy in the area of security and defence, the Eastern Partnership, EU-Africa relations, and the situation in the Horn of Africa. The Foreign Ministers will have a discussion on ways to strengthen the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and the European defence cooperation as a part of the implementation of the EU Global Strategy. Central questions will include the development of civilian crisis management and the advancement of Permanent Structured Cooperation. The Ministers will also discuss the Union’s goals for the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in November 2017. The EU and the s