Sublime Skinz appoints Andrew Buckman as new EMEA Managing Director
15.5.2017 11:03 | Business Wire
Sublime Skinz, a leading global provider of skin-based advertising, today announced the appointment of Andrew Buckman to the position of EMEA Managing Director. The appointment comes at a time of rapid business growth, encompassing the launch of multiple ad formats and several new publisher partnerships.
Andrew joins the company from OpenX, where he was responsible for accelerating adoption of the advertising platform throughout the EMEA region. Prior to this, Andrew’s extensive experience in the ad tech industry has included high-profile roles at Tradedoubler, where he advanced the scale, profitability, and reputation of the company, and Yahoo!, where he took the lead on multiple sizeable European projects.
Sublime Skinz continues to expand its EMEA team to meet growing demand in the region, and has recently launched four new ad formats designed to meet different advertiser needs. These include VideoSkinz Reminder, Swapping Skinz, Travelling Skinz, and M-Skinz HTML5. In addition the company has partnered with a number of new premium publishers across the EMEA region, including Newsquest, Netmums, and Perform Group in the UK, WebAds in Spain, and TripleDoubleU in Germany.
“At a time of significant growth across EMEA, Sublime Skinz needed a Managing Director with in-depth knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem as well as the ability to form strategic partnerships and promote adoption of new technologies,” explained Marc Rouanet, President, Sublime Skinz. “We have been in conversation with Andrew for a long time, and – with his vast industry experience – he fits the bill perfectly. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”
“Sublime Skinz takes a fresh approach to digital communication; delivering formats that pique audience attention without intruding on the user experience,” said Andrew Buckman, EMEA Managing Director at Sublime Skinz. “I’m excited to be joining the company and immersing myself in this innovative ethos, and I look forward to consolidating Sublime Skinz’s current successes as well as driving future developments across EMEA.”
ABOUT SUBLIME SKINZ
Sublime Skinz is a leading ad tech company specialising in the distribution and optimisation of skin-based advertising. It is the first platform of its kind to provide skin-based advertising on multiple devices, working with advertisers, publishers, media agencies, trading desks to drive efficient campaigns at scale.
Sublime Skinz provides actionable statistics and transparent insights in real time, allowing brands to capitalise on the most impactful format with the greatest coverage across multiple websites. Sublime Skinz works with a clear objective to maximise revenues and optimise return on ad investments.
Founded in 2012, the Paris-based company has developed an international reach with offices in London, San Francisco and New York, and boasts an impressive network integrated with more than 3,500 websites worldwide. Sublime Skinz was honoured as the ‘audience favourite’ winner of the Launch: Silicon Valley World Cup Tech in 2014, and in 2016 was awarded Ernst & Young’s ‘Born Global’ prize and Business France’s ‘International Trophy of Digital Business.’
For more information, please visit www.sublimeskinz.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005144/en/
Contact information
GingerMay PR for Sublime Skinz
Kay Seago, Senior Account Executive
kay.seago@gingermaypr.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 642 1124
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Wärtsilä Acquires Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc.15.5.2017 15:30
Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Inc., a market leader in advanced energy storage technologies and software solutions, today announced that technology group Wärtsilä (Nasdaq OMX Helsinki: WRT1V) has signed an agreement to acquire the company. Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets, with 18,000 employees and 2016 net sales totalling EUR 4.8 billion. The closing of the transaction is subject to US regulatory approvals. The acquisition of Greensmith will enable Wärtsilä to expand its footprint in the energy storage market and position as a global energy systems integrator. Greensmith will operate as an individual business under Wärtsilä Energy Solutions. The transaction is expected to close no later than July 2017. Since 2008, Greensmith has designed and deployed advanced energy storage
FlexTrade Launches FlexAlgoWheel15.5.2017 15:00
FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the rollout of FlexAlgoWheel, the next generation, data-driven interface to algo selection that incorporates real-time internal and external inputs as well as TCA to optimize the broker and algo selection process. According to Vijay Kedia, President and CEO of FlexTrade, an important, yet repetitive role of any trader is to select the right broker and algorithm based on a multitude of factors, such as order characteristics, portfolio manager instructions, market volatility and relative contribution to risk in the portfolio. FlexAlgoWheel enables buy-side firms to configure a systematic and quantifiable decision matrix through an intuitive point-and-click interface that dynamically selects the optimal broker and algorithm. Furthermore, it enables ful
REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Report Dated 31 March 201715.5.2017 15:00
Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2017. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €208.4 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to the corresponding data for 2016. All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2017 the consolidated EBITDA was €28.1 million (€24.9 million in 2016), equal to 13.5% of the turnover, with an EBIT of €25.2 million (€22.5 million in 2016), equal to 12.1% of the turnover. Lastly, the profit before tax, from January to March 2017, was €25.3 million (€22.5 million in 2016), equal to 12.2% of the turnover. The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2017 is also positive by €80.6 million, a sharp increase compared to the €28.8 million recorded on 31 December 2016 and to the €72 million o
Biogen Acquires Remedy Pharmaceuticals’ CIRARA™ for Large Hemispheric Stroke15.5.2017 14:30
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that it has completed an asset purchase of Remedy Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 candidate, CIRARA™ (intravenous glyburide). The target indication for CIRARA is large hemispheric infarction (LHI), a severe form of ischemic stroke where brain swelling (cerebral edema) often leads to a disproportionately large share of stroke-related morbidity and mortality. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted CIRARA Orphan Drug Designation for severe cerebral edema in patients with acute ischemic stroke. The FDA has also granted CIRARA Fast Track designation. Each year approximately 1.7 million ischemic strokes occur across the U.S., Europe and Japan, and approximately 15 percent of these are LHI strokes. In pre-clinical studies, CIRARA has been shown to block SUR1-TRPM4 channels that mediate stroke related brain swelling. Clinical proof-of
Moody’s to Acquire Bureau van Dijk15.5.2017 14:00
Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bureau van Dijk, a global provider of business intelligence and company information, for €3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion). The acquisition extends Moody’s position as a leader in risk data and analytical insight. “Bureau van Dijk is a high growth information aggregator and distributor that positions Moody’s at the center of a unique network of global risk data,” said Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “This acquisition provides significant opportunities for Moody’s Analytics to offer complementary products, create new risk solutions and extend its reach to new and evolving market segments.” “Moody’s is a highly regarded, authoritative source of credit ratings and analytical tools, with a strong brand and global reach,” said Mark
LuxTrust and Cambridge Blockchain Announce Privacy-Protecting Identity Platform15.5.2017 13:00
LuxTrust S.A., the leading European Trust Services Provider, and Cambridge Blockchain LLC, the Massachusetts-based pioneer in digital identity enterprise software, today announced the development of a new privacy-protecting European identity platform. The platform will offer businesses and consumers a trusted environment to exchange and manage personal data online, in full compliance with strict data privacy rules such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Applications will cover rapid onboarding and know-your-customer checks for financial service providers, as well as a broad range of personal data sources such as health records and Internet of Things devices. As a Qualified Trust Services Provider (QTSP), LuxTrust provides digital identities federated throughout multiple financial and governmental applications, enabling secure and compliant authentication and
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme