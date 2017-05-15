Smiths Detection today launches Checkpoint.Evoplus at Airport Show in Dubai

15.5.2017 12:11 | Business Wire

Smiths Detection has chosen the Airport Show in Dubai to unveil its advanced screening and management platform - Checkpoint.Evoplus. This sophisticated software has been designed to support next-generation checkpoint X-ray screening equipment, streamlining security processes to help increase passenger throughput; optimise resources; reduce operational costs; and raise security levels.

Checkpoint.Evoplus transforms individual components and sensors previously unable to communicate with each other into a single, integrated and intelligent solution; producing valuable operational data and supporting new functions, such as centralised screening and directed search. Networked images can be collected from all security lanes and delivered to a team of operators based in a remote location away from the distractions of the busy checkpoint. Suspicious areas are marked and classified on the images so staff know exactly where to focus secondary inspections.

In addition, Checkpoint.Evoplus makes it easy to monitor key performance indicators and share information via a central dashboard, which can also be accessed from mobile devices. It provides the real-time data needed to support instant decisions on resource allocation; identifies bottlenecks in the screening process; and also generates the historical data and reports required for resource planning and general administration.

“Ever more stringent regulations are demanding and inspiring the development of leading edge technologies, which not only deliver the highest possible security standards, but also offer significant operational benefits,” remarked Cameron Mann, Global Market Director for Aviation at Smiths Detection. “Checkpoint.Evoplus holds the key to ensuring that these evolving checkpoint solutions reach their full performance potential. It also offers exciting possibilities for networking national and international airports.”

The new platform was developed to meet the latest requirements from ECAC, TSA, CAAC and other authorities and is the first solution for multiplexed image analysis to receive the French STAC certification. Checkpoint.Evoplus is completely vendor-independent with an open interface that supports third-party devices, technology and lanes. It is also 2D and 3D ready.

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for the military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response sectors. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, contraband and narcotics.

Our goal is simple - to provide the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

