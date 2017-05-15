REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Report Dated 31 March 2017

15.5.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2017.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €208.4 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to the corresponding data for 2016.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2017 the consolidated EBITDA was €28.1 million (€24.9 million in 2016), equal to 13.5% of the turnover, with an EBIT of €25.2 million (€22.5 million in 2016), equal to 12.1% of the turnover.

Lastly, the profit before tax, from January to March 2017, was €25.3 million (€22.5 million in 2016), equal to 12.2% of the turnover.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2017 is also positive by €80.6 million, a sharp increase compared to the €28.8 million recorded on 31 December 2016 and to the €72 million on 31 March 2016.

“The investments we have made to align Reply’s consultancy and technology with the major transformation that cloud computing, data and the internet of things have brought about - says Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply - reflect in our strong 2016 results, in the first quarter of 2017 and in the performance of our stock. Interestingly, existing and potential shareholders have repeatedly emphasized their interest in a larger liquidity in the stock. To address this request, the Management team and main shareholders of the Company will focus on increasing the liquidity of the Reply stock in the medium-term”.

“The mission of our Group - concludes Mario Rizzante - has always been to support our customers through the introduction of technological innovations to gain competitive advantage. To do so we continually need to evolve, research and expand our expertise. This is why we’ve been working for some time on new frontiers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, applying them not only to established industries, such as financial services, retail, telco & media and utilities but also to emerging ones like Industry 4.0”.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

