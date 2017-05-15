MFA: Recommendations to Finland from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
15.5.2017 15:10 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS
http://formin.finland.fi/english
Press release 86/2017
15 May 2017
Recommendations to Finland from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has considered the periodic report of Finland on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination in 2015. The Committee published its conclusion in Geneva, Switzerland, on 12 May.
The Committee expressed its appreciation for the frank nature of Finland’s report and for the open and constructive manner of the dialogue with Finland. The Committee commended Finland for amendments to the Non-Discrimination Act, the ratification of several human rights’ conventions and protocols and the implementation of various Government projects and action plans, such as the National Action Plans on Fundamental and Human Rights and the Action Plan on Integration.
The Committee recommends that Finland effectively investigate racist hate speech and racially motivated violence and prosecute and sanction those responsible. Regarding asylum seekers, refugees and other vulnerable migrants the Committee recommends, among other measures, that Finland ensure that asylum seekers are not detained in a punitive setting. Finland should also maintain sufficient capacity in reception centres providing adequate shelter, basic services and humanitarian assistance.
Regarding Finland’s indigenous people, the Sámi, the Committee reiterates its recommendation that in defining who is eligible to vote for Members of the Sámi Parliament, Finland accord due weight to the rights of the Sámi people to self-determination concerning their status and the membership of their community. The Committee recommends Finland to find a solution to land disputes by revising the relevant legislation and taking into account the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 169 concerning Indigenous and Tribal Peoples in Independent Countries. The Committee urges Finland to ratify this convention and obtain the free, prior and informed consent of the Sámi people prior to the approval of any project affecting the use and development of their traditional lands and resources.
The Committee also recommends that Finland strengthen its measures to integrate Roma into the labour and housing markets, include Roma children in education, combat discrimination against persons from perceived foreign backgrounds and promote the themes of tolerance, diversity and equality in school curricula.
Finland is requested to report on the implementation of some of the recommendations within one year. Finland’s next periodic report on the implementation of the convention is due in 2021.
The Committee’s concluding observations and recommendation as well as other related documents are available on the website of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.
Inquiries:Krista Oinonen, Director, Unit for Human Rights Courts and Conventions, tel. +358 295 351 172.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://formin.finland.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Suomelle suosituksia YK:n rotusyrjinnän vastaiselta komitealta15.5.2017 10:44
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 86/201715.5.2017 Suomelle suosituksia YK:n rotusyrjinnän vastaiselta komitealta Yhdistyneiden kansakuntien rotusyrjinnän vastainen komitea tutki Suomen rotusyrjinnän poistamista koskevan määräaikaisraportin. Raportti annettiin rotusyrjinnän poistamista koskevan kansainvälisen yleissopimuksen täytäntöönpanosta vuonna 2015. Komitea julkisti loppupäätelmänsä 12.5. Genevessä, Sveitsissä. Suomi sai kiitosta itsekriittisestä raportistaan sekä avoimesta ja rakentavasta vuoropuhelusta komitean kanssa. Myönteisenä pidettiin uutta yhdenvertaisuuslakia, useiden ihmisoikeussopimusten ja –pöytäkirjojen hyväksymistä sekä erinäisiä hallituksen hankkeita ja ohjelmia, kuten kansallisia perus- ja ihmisoikeustoimintaohjelmia ja kotouttamisohjelmaa. Komitea suosittaa muun muassa rasistisen vihapuheen ja rasistisesti motivoituneen väkivallan tehokasta tutkimista, syyttämistä ja rankaisemista. Turvapaikanhakijoiden, pakolaisten ja muiden haavoittuvassa as
MFA: Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai to visit Finland12.5.2017 16:35
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 12/201712 May 2017 Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai to visit Finland Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hekmat Karzai will visit Finland on 15 May. The visit programme includes political consultations between Afghanistan and Finland. Deputy Foreign Minister Karzai will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini and representatives from other ministries. He will also meet Afghans living in Finland. The situation in Afghanistan is extremely difficult. Taliban holds more than one-third of the country’s territory, and recent ISIL attacks especially in Kabul have been devastating. The stabilisation of Afghanistan is one of the priorities in Finland's foreign and security policy and development policy, and Finland is committed to long-term support for the country. The objective is that increased development in Afghanistan gradually stabilises the country and prevents it from sinking into chaos again
UM: Afghanistans vice utrikesminister Hekmat Karzai besöker Finland12.5.2017 16:32
UTRIKESMINISTERIEThttp://formin.finland.fi/svenska Pressmeddelande 85/201712.5.2017 Afghanistans vice utrikesminister Hekmat Karzai besöker Finland Afghanistans vice utrikesminister Hekmat Karzai anländer till Finland den 15 maj. Under besöket ordnas politisk konsultation mellan Finland och Afghanistan. Vice utrikesminister Karzai träffar bland annat utrikesminister Timo Soini och representanter för andra ministerier. Han kommer också att träffa afghaner bosatta i Finland. Situationen är mycket svår i Afghanistan. Talibanrörelsen styr över en tredjedel av landets yta och terrorgruppen IS attacker under den senaste tiden har varit förödande, särskilt i Kabul. Stabiliseringen av Afghanistan är en av prioriteringarna både i Finlands utrikes- och säkerhetspolitik och i utvecklingspolitiken, och Finland har förbundit sig till att stödja landet långsiktigt. Målet är att Afghanistan i och med tilltagande utveckling gradvis ska stabiliseras så att landet inte åter störtas i kaos. Finland arbe
UM: Afganistanin varaulkoministeri Hekmat Karzai Suomeen12.5.2017 16:31
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 85/201712.5.2017 Afganistanin varaulkoministeri Hekmat Karzai Suomeen Afganistanin varaulkoministeri Hekmat Karzai saapuu 15. toukokuuta Suomeen. Vierailun aikana käydään Suomen ja Afganistanin väliset poliittiset konsultaatiot. Varaulkoministeri Karzai tapaa myös mm. ulkoministeri Timo Soinin ja muiden ministeriöiden edustajia. Hän tapaa myös Suomessa asuvia afgaaneja. Tilanne Afganistanissa on erittäin vaikea. Taleban hallinnoi yli kolmannesta maa-alueesta ja ISILin viimeaikaiset iskut, erityisesti Kabulissa, ovat olleet tuhoisia. Afganistanin vakauttaminen on yksi Suomen ulko- ja turvallisuuspolitiikan sekä kehityspolitiikan keskeisiä prioriteetteja, ja Suomi on sitoutunut maan pitkäjänteiseen tukemiseen. Tavoitteena on, että Afganistan lisääntyneen kehityksen kautta vakautuu asteittain eikä maa ajaudu uudelleen sekasortoon. Suomen tavoitteita edistetään pitkäjänteisesti kehitysyhteistyöllä, humanitaarisella avulla, siviili- ja s
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin12.5.2017 13:45
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 84/201712.5.2017 Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin EU:n ulkoasiainneuvosto järjestetään Brysselissä 15. toukokuuta. Suomea kokouksessa edustaa ulkoministeri Timo Soini. Kokouksen aiheita ovat EU:n ulko- ja turvallisuuspoliittisen globaalistrategian toimeenpano turvallisuuden ja puolustuksen alalla, itäinen kumppanuus, EU:n ja Afrikan väliset suhteet sekä Afrikan sarven tilanne. Ulkoministerit keskustelevat yhteisen turvallisuus- ja puolustuspolitiikan sekä EU:n puolustusyhteistyön tiivistämisestä osana EU:n globaalistrategian toimeenpanoa. Keskeisiä kysymyksiä ovat muun muassa EU:n siviilikriisinhallinnan kehittäminen ja pysyvän rakenteellisen yhteistyön edistäminen. Lisäksi ministerit keskustelevat EU:n tavoitteista EU:n ja itäisen kumppanuuden maiden väliseen huippukokoukseen, joka järjestetään kuluvan vuoden marraskuussa. EU:n ja kuuden itäisen kumppanimaan kanssa on lisätty käytännön yhteistyötä mm. liikkuvuutt
MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels12.5.2017 13:45
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 84/201712 May 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Brussels on 15 May. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will include the implementation of the EU Global Strategy in the area of security and defence, the Eastern Partnership, EU-Africa relations, and the situation in the Horn of Africa. The Foreign Ministers will have a discussion on ways to strengthen the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and the European defence cooperation as a part of the implementation of the EU Global Strategy. Central questions will include the development of civilian crisis management and the advancement of Permanent Structured Cooperation. The Ministers will also discuss the Union’s goals for the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in November 2017. The EU and the s
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme