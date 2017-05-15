CopaSAT Selects LeoSat for LEO Connectivity Network

15.5.2017 15:58 | Business Wire

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, has entered into a strategic agreement with CopaSAT, a world leader in highly reliable and secure satellite solutions to U.S. Government and Military organizations, to market the fastest, most secure and widest coverage HTS data network in the world.

The Military and Government sector relies on a number of key attributes when it comes to communications networks. Mission-critical operations require advanced sensor capabilities, bandwidth intensive applications and near real-time command and control and the proximity low earth orbit satellites have to the earth, provides the lower latencies and better data rates that are required to support these capabilities. With LeoSat’s unique new architecture utilizing inter-satellite laser links, customers will benefit from an optical backbone in space with fiber-like and full duplex gigabit per second data delivery. LeoSat also provides unprecedented security as the data is encrypted from end-to-end across one single network, with no terrestrial touch points. For military or civil government customers these attributes bring the advantages of increased precision, simplified infrastructure and therefore higher success rates for their missions.

Ronald van der Breggen, CCO of LeoSat said: “We’re enjoying an excellent relationship with CopaSAT and are excited to welcome them as a service provider. As the entire global community is getting increasingly dependent on Big Data, specifically the Government and Military markets are faced with new and tough requirements for capacity, latency and security, unmet by existing data infrastructure. With our capabilities we will meet those requirements and therefore see LeoSat as a game-changer for the Defense sector’s network operations. Leveraging CopaSAT’s experience and deep relations with the US Government, we’re looking forward to providing CopaSAT with new opportunities through previously unavailable levels of performance, combined with true worldwide reach”.

Scott Bohnsack, VP of Business Development at CopaSAT commented: In response to the US Government’s increasing requirements for high-speed data connectivity worldwide, requiring LEO satellite solutions – as confirmed by SOCOM’s recent connectivity requirements – we are excited to work with LeoSat. While there are options available in the market, LeoSat’s security, latency and capacity capabilities are truly unique. Building on the positive response from the military sector which is becoming increasingly interested in the major performance advantages of operating communications networks in low earth orbit (LEO), we look forward to providing LeoSat’s faster than fiber, ultra-secure and highly reliable global data solution – enabling us to respond to specific customer needs in this sector which are not being met by today’s technology”.

LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing LEO satellites, to finalize the manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation. ENDS

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

About CopaSAT

CopaSAT is a certified business provider of turn-key and end-to-end complex satellite solutions to simplify the deployment of specialized satellite communications. CopaSAT provides a wide range of SATCOM products, services, and infrastructure incorporating Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), airborne ISR/COTM, maritime supporting mission-critical applications. CopaSAT was recently named an awardee on the a $2.5 Billion Complex Commercial SATCOM Solution (CS3) Contract. CopaSAT is located in St. Petersburg, Florida. CopaSAT solutions are tailored to the unique requirements of our customer segments in aerospace, maritime, broadcast, government, and infrastructure.

