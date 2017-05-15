Andersen Global Announces Collaboration With Nigerian Tax and Legal Firm

15.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Global is excited to announce a presence in Nigeria with the addition of the practice formerly run under WTS ADEBIYI & Associates. Effective July 1st, 2017, the collaborating firm will join Andersen Global in Nigeria as Adebiyi Tax & Legal, and later adopt the Andersen name with locations in both Lagos and Abuja. This kickstarts Andersen’s expansion into Africa.

Lead Partner Olaleye Adebiyi commented, “As an Arthur Andersen alumnus, I look forward to rejoining the culture that helped shape my values—for me, this is like going back to my heritage. The collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to develop better solutions to serve our clients and provide more extensive and quality coverage internationally.”

The firm will provide tax and legal services for international, multinational and individual clients in Nigeria, West Africa and globally. Their areas of specialization will include Tax Advisory & Regulatory Services, Transfer Pricing, Energy & Infrastructure, Consumer & Industrial Markets, Family Wealth and Private Clients, and Tax Adjudication/Litigation.

“Olaleye and his team have consistently shown a commitment to their clients and they will play a significant role in enhancing our client solutions in Africa,” said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “Adding a location in Nigeria is a strategic move and is our first entry into the region. Currently, we have other discussions in process and will continue to expand our capabilities in Africa as we add similar groups who share our core values.”

Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 63 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

