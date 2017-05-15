WhereScape Debuts Data Vault Express™ to Automate and Accelerate Time to Production for Analytical Infrastructure at Worldwide Data Vault Consortium
15.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
WhereScape, the leading provider of analytics automation software, today announced WhereScape Data Vault Express™ at the Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC2017) in Stowe, Vermont. Data Vault Express is an integrated platform for quickly designing, building and operating enterprise Data Vaults that leverages the Data Vault 2.0 system of business intelligence.
“Data is driving value creation in ways we had not imagined just a few years ago,” said Mike Magalsky, Enterprise Data Architect, Micron. “Once our teams have collected the necessary business knowledge, working with WhereScape has cut our engineering time down significantly. In fact, implementation time is now possible within one hour, immediately increasing our value proposition for customers. This enables us to move right to prototype and deliver it to the users quickly so they can see the data and visualize it. If a picture is worth a thousand words, a prototype is worth a million.”
Data Vault 2.0 harnesses parallel database processing for large data sets and provides IT teams with an extensible approach to design that enables agile development. WhereScape Data Vault Express is an integrated platform designed specifically for use with Data Vault 2.0 and offers easy-to-use automated design, creation and operational Data Vault tools, up-to-date documentation, native code generation, and change management capabilities. It provides organizations the ability to move away from costly, lengthy and risky do-it-yourself approaches to deliver business-ready analytical systems in hours instead of months.
“IT teams continuously wrestle with delivering solutions at a pace fast enough to answer the intelligence needs of the business today, while ensuring their implemented infrastructure will also position them to quickly respond as business evolves in the future,” said Mark Budzinski, CEO of WhereScape. “WhereScape Data Vault Express automates the entire end-to-end process of fully implementing and leveraging Data Vault 2.0. With Data Vault Express, IT teams can cut their delivery time of Data Vault-based analytics solutions by two-thirds, ultimately empowering business leaders to make complex business decisions faster.”
WhereScape Data Vault Express™ includes Data Vault 2.0 enabled-versions of:
- WhereScape® 3D, a design tool for quickly designing and reality testing your Data Vault and analytics projects.
- WhereScape® RED, an integrated development environment for rapidly building, deploying, managing, and updating your Data Vault.
“When developing business systems, the Data Vault 2.0 architecture offers a compelling solution to business and technical problems alike,” said Dan Linstedt, WWDVC host and Data Vault Founder. “WhereScape Data Vault Express can reduce the complexity and costs associated with building and updating Data Vaults to meet the standard, and dramatically shorten the learning curve for teams new to the Data Vault methodology.”
“WhereScape Data Vault Express enables and simplifies applying the Data Vault 2.0 standard for many IT organizations who want to improve the agility of their data warehouse, but are uncertain of success due to a lack of resources, knowledge or time,” said Dr. Barry Devlin, founder and principal of 9sight Consulting.
Further supporting today’s announcement, WWDVC 2017 attendees will participate in a hands-on lab using Data Vault Express to automate and generate Data Vault 2.0 solutions. WhereScape customer Micron Technology will also relay their experience during the conference as to how Data Vault has performed on high-volume, fast-moving sets of data on the Teradata platform using WhereScape automation software.
About WhereScape
WhereScape is the data warehouse automation pioneer. WhereScape designs, develops, sells and supports WhereScape 3D, the industry’s first data warehouse discovery tool; and WhereScape RED, the industry’s first and best integrated development environment for building, deploying, managing and renovating data warehouses and analytic systems. WhereScape’s products are used in every kind of today’s commercial environment: from normal-form enterprise data warehouses and data vaults, through user access layers and tiers of dependent data marts, to standalone data marts and reporting systems.
More than 700 customers use WhereScape’s products to build data warehouses, in days or weeks, instead of months or years. WhereScape has offices in Portland, Oregon; Auckland, New Zealand; Reading, UK and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.wherescape.com.
All products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005561/en/
Contact information
For WhereScape
Ruth Armitage/Sarah Shkargi, 737-333-4549
wherescape@touchdownrpr.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IFF Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Senior Notes Due 204715.5.2017 21:49
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world, today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2047. IFF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay at maturity $250 million of its outstanding 6.25% Series A Senior Notes due September 27, 2017, to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program, and to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. IFF anticipates that the offering will close on May 18, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. This offeri
Starr Companies Hires Danielle Wilson as Head of Management Liability and Robert McTaggart as Head of Professional Indemnity15.5.2017 20:15
Starr Companies today announced that Danielle Wilson as head of management liability and Robert McTaggart as head of professional indemnity have joined the company. Danielle and Rob will be located in our London, England office, serving the European marketplace. “These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will report to Liz Ilott, chief underwriting officer financial lines, who joined in August last year to spearhead our expansion plans,” stated Colin Buchanan, head of casualty. Danielle has ten years of insurance experience specializing in financial lines for private and commercial companies. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from Open University and will be earning her Master’s Degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Liverpool. Rob has nine years of experience as a line of business manager in profes
NeoTract Inc. Announces Positive Five-Year Results for Minimally Invasive UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2017 Meeting15.5.2017 19:53
NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced presentation of the five-year results of the pivotal, randomized L.I.F.T. IDE study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the company’s novel UroLift® System as a treatment for patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Claus Roehrborn, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Urology UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and co-principal investigator for the L.I.F.T. clinical program, presented the five-year results for the first time to a U.S. audience at the 112th annual American Urological Association meeting in Boston. Results of the five-year L.I.F.T. study demonstrate that UroLift System treatment provides: A highly tolerable, minimally invasive procedural experience;
SailPoint Extends Its Open Identity Platform Approach to Cloud-Based IdentityNow15.5.2017 18:00
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today announced that it has extended its open identity platform approach to IdentityNow, making it the first and only cloud-based open identity platform on the market. SailPoint’s open platform approach enables enterprise organizations to put identity governance at the center of their security and IT operations, whether on-premises or in the cloud. As a cloud-based open identity platform, IdentityNow is a vendor neutral foundation for infusing identity information into business-critical IT and security strategies. The identity issue has become so overwhelming that enterprises are desperate to have full 360-degree visibility into ‘who has access to what’ across systems, applications and data stores to better prevent data breaches today. By opening the IdentityNow cloud-based identity governance platform, enterprises now hav
Exclusive Group Puts Cloud First15.5.2017 17:29
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, is helping partners evolve from a solely hardware-based solutions approach to take advantage of on-premise, private and public cloud opportunities, with the appointment of Patrick van Arendonk to steer the evolution of its Cloud First strategy. The role combines an educational remit, to promote the adoption of cloud principles among reseller partners, with a wide-ranging business transformation mandate that includes engaging existing and new vendors and creating the infrastructure and processes for future cloud-based services. “It’s time for some ‘blue-sky’ thinking now that the cloud consumption model is beginning to become more relevant,” said Barrie Desmond, COO of Exclusive Group. “The Cloud First initiative is our way of helping us, our vendors and most importantly, our reseller partners understand their rele
Peter Bodin named Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton15.5.2017 16:45
Peter Bodin will lead Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), the global entity of one of the world’s leading professional services networks with 47,000 people at member firms in over 130 countries, it was announced today. Bodin, the former CEO of Grant Thornton Sweden, will assume the role with effect from 1 January 2018 for a five year term, succeeding Ed Nusbaum who will retire at the end of this year after eight years as CEO. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005883/en/ Peter Bodin, Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton (Photo: Business Wire) Speaking from London where GTIL is based, Peter Bodin said, “I am honoured and excited to be given this opportunity to lead Grant Thornton into its next era of growth and expansion. I have always believed sustainable business succ
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme