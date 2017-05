UM: FN:s kommitté mot rasdiskriminering ger Finland vissa rekommendationer

MFA: Recommendations to Finland from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination 15.5.2017 15:10

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 86/201715 May 2017 Recommendations to Finland from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has considered the periodic report of Finland on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination in 2015. The Committee published its conclusion in Geneva, Switzerland, on 12 May. The Committee expressed its appreciation for the frank nature of Finland’s report and for the open and constructive manner of the dialogue with Finland. The Committee commended Finland for amendments to the Non-Discrimination Act, the ratification of several human rights’ conventions and protocols and the implementation of various Government projects and action plans, such as the National Action Plans on Fundamental and Human Rights and the Action Plan on Integration. The Committee recommends th