Peter Bodin named Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton

15.5.2017 16:45 | Business Wire

Peter Bodin will lead Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), the global entity of one of the world’s leading professional services networks with 47,000 people at member firms in over 130 countries, it was announced today. Bodin, the former CEO of Grant Thornton Sweden, will assume the role with effect from 1 January 2018 for a five year term, succeeding Ed Nusbaum who will retire at the end of this year after eight years as CEO.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005883/en/

Peter Bodin, Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton (Photo: Business Wire)

Speaking from London where GTIL is based, Peter Bodin said, “I am honoured and excited to be given this opportunity to lead Grant Thornton into its next era of growth and expansion. I have always believed sustainable business success is built on having the right people, leadership and culture. My role will be to create an environment that allows Grant Thornton people and firms to collaborate, not just with each other but with clients and other stakeholders, to grow into the world’s best professional services organisation. That means building an innovative brand that stands out in the marketplace and having a resolute focus on digital transformation - - of our own business and for our clients around the world.”

Scott Barnes, Chair of GTIL’s Board of Governors (Board) commented, “As a former Chair of the Board, Peter has deep knowledge of the global organisation and will inspire confidence in our CEOs. He has a reputation for coaching and developing people at every level and I believe his passion for people and leadership and his open, transparent style will resonate with the next generation at Grant Thornton.”

Ed Nusbaum added, “I am delighted that the Board has chosen a strong, innovative leader in Peter who will inspire the people of Grant Thornton, our clients, and our communities throughout the world. I have worked closely with him over the years and I am confident that after a smooth transition he will continue the journey to execute our Growing Together 2020 strategy and continue to build an exciting future for this great organisation.”

Peter was the CEO of Grant Thornton Sweden for 16 years during which time the firm transformed from a traditional audit firm into a SEK1.3 billion professional services firm with over 1,100 people and a reputation for its strong brand, distinctive culture and its development of digital solutions. During this time, he also spent five years as Chairman of the Board. Peter, 51, received unanimous support from the GTIL Board, including CEOs of Grant Thornton member firms from 14 countries and two independent directors following a selection process carried out with the support of external experts.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005883/en/

Contact information

Grant Thornton

John Vita

John.vita@gti.gt.com

312/602-8955