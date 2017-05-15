SailPoint Extends Its Open Identity Platform Approach to Cloud-Based IdentityNow

15.5.2017 18:00 | Business Wire

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today announced that it has extended its open identity platform approach to IdentityNow, making it the first and only cloud-based open identity platform on the market. SailPoint’s open platform approach enables enterprise organizations to put identity governance at the center of their security and IT operations, whether on-premises or in the cloud. As a cloud-based open identity platform, IdentityNow is a vendor neutral foundation for infusing identity information into business-critical IT and security strategies.

The identity issue has become so overwhelming that enterprises are desperate to have full 360-degree visibility into ‘who has access to what’ across systems, applications and data stores to better prevent data breaches today. By opening the IdentityNow cloud-based identity governance platform, enterprises now have access to actionable, accurate identity data that can be combined with, or acted upon by other critical security technologies. An identity-aware infrastructure is essential for today’s enterprise that must proactively address security risks and compliance needs, while still effectively meeting the strategic needs of the business.

“We have made significant investments into expanding IdentityNow capabilities in the past year, including the recent introduction of the Access Request service, and have seen tremendous interest from customers in adopting cloud-based identity governance. In fact, IdentityNow is now the fastest growing segment of our business,” said Kevin Cunningham, president and co-founder, SailPoint. “Opening IdentityNow to partner with industry-leading vendors in security and IT operations, makes our vision of an identity-aware infrastructure a reality for our customers.”

“With SailPoint, our IT team is empowered to focus on tackling broader IT strategies and delivering on actionable goals. And, because we need to consistently infuse innovation into our IT infrastructure to stay ahead of our competitors, we readily embraced IdentityNow’s cloud-based approach to identity governance,” said Perley Dexter, Director of IT Systems for Norwich University. “SailPoint IdentityNow has become a critical security solution for us.”

As part of this open platform vision, IdentityNow interoperates with other technology vendors, driven by market need. According to Cunningham, “The first application of interoperability in high demand by our customers has been around governing the single sign-on process, which is why we collaborated with Microsoft to deliver identity governance to Microsoft Azure Active Directory customers,” continued Cunningham. “We’ve been very impressed by the success of that partnership and the positive reception it has seen in the market. This is just the start of our vision for enabling the identity-aware enterprise; we fully expect to see demand for further interoperability with other industry-leading technology vendors in security or IT operations, going forward.”

Organizations are already reaping the benefits of using Microsoft Azure Active Directory to streamline delivery of access to any application with the full confidence of SailPoint’s market-leading identity governance to ensure that access is delivered securely and confidently across all applications. SailPoint’s identity governance platform extends the value of Azure Active Directory by ensuring access is granted and maintained according to established business policy throughout the life cycle of each user within the organization.

As the leader in identity governance, SailPoint is committed helping enterprises realize the benefits of its open identity platform. Read Gartner's view on SailPoint, including IdentityNow, by visiting https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity™

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world’s largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 7 of the top retail brands, 6 of the top healthcare providers, 6 of the top property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top pharmaceutical companies.

Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005916/en/

Contact information

SailPoint

Jessica Sutera, 978-278-5411

Jessica.sutera@sailpoint.com