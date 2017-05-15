SailPoint Extends Its Open Identity Platform Approach to Cloud-Based IdentityNow
15.5.2017 18:00 | Business Wire
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today announced that it has extended its open identity platform approach to IdentityNow, making it the first and only cloud-based open identity platform on the market. SailPoint’s open platform approach enables enterprise organizations to put identity governance at the center of their security and IT operations, whether on-premises or in the cloud. As a cloud-based open identity platform, IdentityNow is a vendor neutral foundation for infusing identity information into business-critical IT and security strategies.
The identity issue has become so overwhelming that enterprises are desperate to have full 360-degree visibility into ‘who has access to what’ across systems, applications and data stores to better prevent data breaches today. By opening the IdentityNow cloud-based identity governance platform, enterprises now have access to actionable, accurate identity data that can be combined with, or acted upon by other critical security technologies. An identity-aware infrastructure is essential for today’s enterprise that must proactively address security risks and compliance needs, while still effectively meeting the strategic needs of the business.
“We have made significant investments into expanding IdentityNow capabilities in the past year, including the recent introduction of the Access Request service, and have seen tremendous interest from customers in adopting cloud-based identity governance. In fact, IdentityNow is now the fastest growing segment of our business,” said Kevin Cunningham, president and co-founder, SailPoint. “Opening IdentityNow to partner with industry-leading vendors in security and IT operations, makes our vision of an identity-aware infrastructure a reality for our customers.”
“With SailPoint, our IT team is empowered to focus on tackling broader IT strategies and delivering on actionable goals. And, because we need to consistently infuse innovation into our IT infrastructure to stay ahead of our competitors, we readily embraced IdentityNow’s cloud-based approach to identity governance,” said Perley Dexter, Director of IT Systems for Norwich University. “SailPoint IdentityNow has become a critical security solution for us.”
As part of this open platform vision, IdentityNow interoperates with other technology vendors, driven by market need. According to Cunningham, “The first application of interoperability in high demand by our customers has been around governing the single sign-on process, which is why we collaborated with Microsoft to deliver identity governance to Microsoft Azure Active Directory customers,” continued Cunningham. “We’ve been very impressed by the success of that partnership and the positive reception it has seen in the market. This is just the start of our vision for enabling the identity-aware enterprise; we fully expect to see demand for further interoperability with other industry-leading technology vendors in security or IT operations, going forward.”
Organizations are already reaping the benefits of using Microsoft Azure Active Directory to streamline delivery of access to any application with the full confidence of SailPoint’s market-leading identity governance to ensure that access is delivered securely and confidently across all applications. SailPoint’s identity governance platform extends the value of Azure Active Directory by ensuring access is granted and maintained according to established business policy throughout the life cycle of each user within the organization.
As the leader in identity governance, SailPoint is committed helping enterprises realize the benefits of its open identity platform. Read Gartner's view on SailPoint, including IdentityNow, by visiting https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner to download the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration.
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world’s largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 7 of the top retail brands, 6 of the top healthcare providers, 6 of the top property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top pharmaceutical companies.
Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.
SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005916/en/
Contact information
SailPoint
Jessica Sutera, 978-278-5411
Jessica.sutera@sailpoint.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IFF Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Senior Notes Due 204715.5.2017 21:49
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world, today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2047. IFF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay at maturity $250 million of its outstanding 6.25% Series A Senior Notes due September 27, 2017, to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to repay amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program, and to use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. IFF anticipates that the offering will close on May 18, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. This offeri
Starr Companies Hires Danielle Wilson as Head of Management Liability and Robert McTaggart as Head of Professional Indemnity15.5.2017 20:15
Starr Companies today announced that Danielle Wilson as head of management liability and Robert McTaggart as head of professional indemnity have joined the company. Danielle and Rob will be located in our London, England office, serving the European marketplace. “These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will report to Liz Ilott, chief underwriting officer financial lines, who joined in August last year to spearhead our expansion plans,” stated Colin Buchanan, head of casualty. Danielle has ten years of insurance experience specializing in financial lines for private and commercial companies. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from Open University and will be earning her Master’s Degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Liverpool. Rob has nine years of experience as a line of business manager in profes
NeoTract Inc. Announces Positive Five-Year Results for Minimally Invasive UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2017 Meeting15.5.2017 19:53
NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced presentation of the five-year results of the pivotal, randomized L.I.F.T. IDE study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the company’s novel UroLift® System as a treatment for patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Claus Roehrborn, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Urology UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and co-principal investigator for the L.I.F.T. clinical program, presented the five-year results for the first time to a U.S. audience at the 112th annual American Urological Association meeting in Boston. Results of the five-year L.I.F.T. study demonstrate that UroLift System treatment provides: A highly tolerable, minimally invasive procedural experience;
Exclusive Group Puts Cloud First15.5.2017 17:29
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, is helping partners evolve from a solely hardware-based solutions approach to take advantage of on-premise, private and public cloud opportunities, with the appointment of Patrick van Arendonk to steer the evolution of its Cloud First strategy. The role combines an educational remit, to promote the adoption of cloud principles among reseller partners, with a wide-ranging business transformation mandate that includes engaging existing and new vendors and creating the infrastructure and processes for future cloud-based services. “It’s time for some ‘blue-sky’ thinking now that the cloud consumption model is beginning to become more relevant,” said Barrie Desmond, COO of Exclusive Group. “The Cloud First initiative is our way of helping us, our vendors and most importantly, our reseller partners understand their rele
Peter Bodin named Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton15.5.2017 16:45
Peter Bodin will lead Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), the global entity of one of the world’s leading professional services networks with 47,000 people at member firms in over 130 countries, it was announced today. Bodin, the former CEO of Grant Thornton Sweden, will assume the role with effect from 1 January 2018 for a five year term, succeeding Ed Nusbaum who will retire at the end of this year after eight years as CEO. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005883/en/ Peter Bodin, Global CEO-elect of Grant Thornton (Photo: Business Wire) Speaking from London where GTIL is based, Peter Bodin said, “I am honoured and excited to be given this opportunity to lead Grant Thornton into its next era of growth and expansion. I have always believed sustainable business succ
Scientist.com Raises $24M to Expand Next Generation Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Marketplace15.5.2017 16:14
Scientist.com, the world's largest marketplace for outsourced research, announced today that it raised $24M in an equity financing co-led by Boston-based Leerink Transformation Partners (LTP) and San Francisco and Boston-based 5AM Ventures. Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo also participated. The funding will help the company expand its revolutionary pharmaceutical outsourcing marketplace. The ongoing need and opportunity to improve pharmaceutical R&D efficiency is well documented. Last year marked a six-year low for new drug approvals; the industry spent $150 billion on R&D in 2016 but produced only 22 new medicines – well below the five-year average (2012-2016) of 29. The cost of bringing a single new drug to market has now reached as much as $7 billion, and profit margins have declined precipitously over the last 20 y
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme