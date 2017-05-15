Starr Companies Hires Danielle Wilson as Head of Management Liability and Robert McTaggart as Head of Professional Indemnity

15.5.2017 20:15 | Business Wire

Starr Companies today announced that Danielle Wilson as head of management liability and Robert McTaggart as head of professional indemnity have joined the company. Danielle and Rob will be located in our London, England office, serving the European marketplace.

“These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and will report to Liz Ilott, chief underwriting officer financial lines, who joined in August last year to spearhead our expansion plans,” stated Colin Buchanan, head of casualty.

Danielle has ten years of insurance experience specializing in financial lines for private and commercial companies. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in International Studies from Open University and will be earning her Master’s Degree in Corporate Finance from the University of Liverpool.

Rob has nine years of experience as a line of business manager in professional indemnity. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geography from the University of Southampton.

