Panelists at TITANIUM EUROPE 2017 Share Insights, Estimates on World Supply & Demand Trends and More

16.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

International Titanium Association (ITA), Industry executives and business analysts will provide outlooks on titanium world supply and demand, illuminate developments on the ever-lengthening global supply chain, offer forecasts on near-term business trends, and report on the dynamics of new industrial markets and innovative products. The event will take place 17-19th May at the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam the Netherlands. Attendance is anticipated at 400 delegates with 50 exhibitors.

Speakers for the World Titanium Industry Demand Trends will feature Wade Leach of ATI; Henry Seiner of TIMET; Albert Bruneau of Neotiss High Performance Tube; Michael Metz, VSMPO Tirus US; Jeremy Halford of Arconic followed by the Titanium Aerospace Demand & Integrated Supply Chain segment with distinguished speaker Raphaël Duflos, Vice President Metallic Materials Procurement for Airbus SAS.

Members of the Amsterdam conference’s World Titanium Industry Supply Trends speaker panel will include Sylvain Gehler, Specialty Metals Co., Nick Corby, ELG Utica Alloys Inc., Vincent Rocco, AMETEK Reading Alloys, and Thomas Hohne-Sparborth, Roskill Information Services Ltd.

Last year, at the TITANIUM USA conference held in Scottsdale, AZ, speakers on the World Titanium Industry Supply Trends panel estimated that global titanium melting capacity had reached 450,000 metric tons in 2016. According to most analysts, China, the United States, Russia and Japan are the four countries with the largest titanium melting capacities. By way of comparison, an online report from the Brussels-based World Steel Association estimated that global crude steel production in 2016 registered 1.6 billion metric tons in 2016, with China identified as the world’s largest steel producer.

Meanwhile, world titanium sponge capacity was projected at 275,000 metric tons. China, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Japan are believed to have the largest sponge-producing capacities. (It should be noted that “capacity” estimates do not necessarily reflect actual output levels.) It will be interesting to compare titanium supply trend estimates given by panelists at the Amsterdam gathering.

Sylvain Gehler is the managing director of Specialty Metals, based in Brussels, and also serves as the chairman of UST Kamenogorsk’s titanium and magnesium plant, a leading integrated producer of titanium sponge and magnesium located in Kazakhstan. Nick Corby, the titanium product manager at ELG Utica Alloys, oversees worldwide business development, marketing, purchasing, and sales operations. The company, with its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany, has facilities in North America, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Thomas Hohne-Sparborth joined London-based Roskill in 2012 and currently manages Roskill’s in-house economic analysis team. He is closely involved in Roskill’s consultancy assignments related to market outlooks, cost modelling, and price assessments. Vincent Rocco is the sales manager of Reading Alloys. AMETEK Reading Alloys, located in Robesonia, PA, is a leading supplier of titanium powder to the global medical implant industry.

