FoxMiners Pre-order Period Closes, Units Ready for Delivery
16.5.2017 10:30 | Business Wire
FoxMiners, a mining hardware manufacturer, announces the closing of their pre-order period for its high performance and power efficient F24 and F48 mining equipment. All those who placed orders before 14th May 2017, saved $500 from the $2500 price each unit costs. In addition, the manufacturer will take care of the shipping and custom costs. In total, the company received $20 million worth of pre-orders. This was from U.S. domestic and international orders.
Working around the clock
Due to the immense interest, the company engineers, programmers and designers have been working around the clock. Almost all the units that were pre-ordered are ready and awaiting shipping. The process of shipping begins this week and customers are expected to start receiving their units early next week.
Mike Harish, COO of FoxMiners, stated, “The last few weeks have been demanding for us as a team. We however have managed to meet most of our goals and we are confident to have every pre-ordered unit to be shipped in time.” Meanwhile, if you missed the pre-order period, FoxMiners assures you that the opportunity to get a unit is still available.
There is still an opportunity
And while you might not get the discount that the company was offering, the units are still a sound investment. The F24 and F48 mining equipments are built with dual core capability, which makes them faster than any mining rig currently in the market.
According to Mike Harish, “Specifically, the units deliver 75TH/s mining power from an electricity consumption of 1500W. The energy efficiency is improved further by the chips being endothermic-they absorb energy heat from the surrounding rather than give it off.”
FoxMiners has designed the chips with SHA-256 and Scrypt algorithms. Therefore they can mine both Bitcoin and Litecoin. In future, the company plans to design chips for x11 as well.
About FoxMiners
FoxMiners brings together some of the best engineers, programmers, designers and marketing experts in the blockchain space. The company is registered in California and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA. For more information see www.foxminers.com.
