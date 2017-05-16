Advanced Limelight Orchestrate Platform Delivers Highest-Quality Internet Viewing Experience
To support increasing global online traffic and content delivery challenges worldwide, Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced significant new performance and functionality advancements to the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. By optimizing purpose-built software and services, the Orchestrate Platform offers breakthrough delivery performance, even over congested or changing network conditions -- all without requiring special client-side code.
Customer-provided real world data shows dramatic reductions across geographies and network types:
- For a major US client: 33% reduction in SD (480p) video sessions experiencing rebuffers
- For a major US client: 25% reduction in HD (1080p) video sessions experiencing rebuffers
- For a major global video streamer: 41% reduction in video sessions experiencing rebuffers for mobile devices in an emerging market
According to Gartner, a lack of fixed network infrastructure in many emerging markets will drive a continued mobile-first approach to infrastructure deployment with more than 80 percent of broadband connections over wireless through 20201.
“Consumers worldwide are taking control of their video viewing experiences. They want to choose what to watch and when to watch it. And they expect it to be delivered flawlessly on any device,” said Anil Kumar, Managing Director at Cinesoft. “With the Orchestrate Platform, we can meet those expectations because we’re able to deliver the best viewing experiences over any network connection to people anywhere.”
The Limelight Orchestrate Platform is built on a global, private backbone network with the speed, capacity and availability to deliver the experiences today's audiences demand. The platform includes integrated content delivery, web acceleration, origin storage, video management, cloud security and support services. The unique combination of global private infrastructure, advanced software, and expert services surpasses other content delivery networks (CDNs), enabling today's and tomorrow's workflows and putting audience experiences first.
New capabilities and advancements include:
- EdgePrism Caching and Delivery Optimization: End-to-end improvements to Limelight’s EdgePrism cache management and operating system optimize performance, regardless of connection type or speed without requiring client-side code, providing unmatched delivery performance.
- Protocol Updates and Innovative Capabilities: New capabilities and modern platform protocol support including IPv6 and HTTP/2 coupled with recent updates to innovative features such as Intelligent Ingest and SmartPurge make it easy to deliver exceptional experiences to customers on any device, anywhere.
- Self-Service Configuration API: New self-service API simplifies and automates the process of modifying CDN configurations to support changing business requirements.
“The Limelight Orchestrate platform sets a new standard for content delivery,” said Nigel Burmeister, VP of Marketing at Limelight Networks. “With superior performance, advanced self-service capabilities and incremental support for emerging protocols, we’re committed to helping our customers deliver an experience that’s superior to any other in the market.”
In another industry-first, Limelight recently introduced a money-back guarantee to reduce online video re-buffer rates for new customers. The offer is for a limited time and is subject to certain restrictions. For more information, email info@llnw.com or visit https://www.limelight.com/video-rebuffer-promo/.
For more information on the Limelight Orchestrate Platform visit https://www.limelight.com/orchestrate-platform/.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company’s Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and be sure to visit Limelight Connect.
1 Forecast Overview: Communications Service Provider Operational Technology, Worldwide, 2016
