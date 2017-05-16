The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Added as a .eu and .ею ADR Provider
16.5.2017
The ADR procedure for holders of a trademark, tradename, company name or other rights to dispute speculative and abusive .eu and .ею domain name registrations expands its filing options thanks to the addition of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center as an ADR provider as of 1 June 2017.
“We are very happy with how the ADR procedure has worked and developed since its inception in 2005. And while the Czech Arbitration Court (CAC) has done a great job of handling the numerous cases that have been submitted between then and now, we are pleased to provide more choices for the end user with the addition of the WIPO Center as an ADR provider”, commented Geo Van Langenhove, EURid’s Legal Manager.
The WIPO Center will support cases in all 24 official EU languages. WIPO is one of the most well-known organisations in IP services, policy, information and cooperation, acting as the global leader in the provision of domain name dispute resolution services under the WIPO-designed UDRP. “The addition of the WIPO Center as an ADR provider adds more convenience for rights holders to an already efficient ADR procedure”, added Geo Van Langenhove. With the WIPO Center, disputes can be handled and processed via email, which adds an additional layer of convenience to the procedure.
“The WIPO Center is delighted to provide domain name dispute resolution services for eu and .ею registrations”, said Brian Beckham, Head of the WIPO Center’s Internet Dispute Resolution Section. “In addition to all generic top level domains (gTLDs) and new gTLDs, the WIPO Center provides dispute resolution services for some 74 country code top level domains under the WIPO ccTLD Program, including a number of European national registries. We look forward to applying this recognized experience for EURid,” Mr. Beckham added.
About the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center
The WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center is the global leader in the provision of domain name dispute resolution services under the WIPO-designed UDRP. Since 1999, the WIPO Center has administered over 37,000 domain names disputes under the UDRP and related polices, covering over 68,000 domain names. In addition to case services, the WIPO Center also makes freely available online resources, including the frequently cited WIPO Jurisprudential Overview of WIPO Panel Views on Selected UDRP Questions and a searchable Legal Index of WIPO UDRP Decisions. More information at: www.wipo.int/amc.
About EURid
EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .ею top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with around 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). To date, over 800 cases have been filed and successfully processed through EURid’s ADR procedure. More information at: www.eurid.eu.
