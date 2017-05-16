Gillette® Bolsters its esports Roster with EDward Gaming (EDG) Team Partnership

16.5.2017 15:15 | Business Wire

Gillette is thrilled to announce EDward Gaming (EDG), the top Chinese League of Legends team in the world, as the brand’s first ever global esports team partner. EDG will line up alongside iconic sport franchises FC Barcelona and the New England Patriots to round out Gillette’s portfolio of team partnerships and further highlight its dedication to athletes and teams in their pursuit of precision.

Gillette announces EDward Gaming (EDG), the top Chinese League of Legends team in the world, as the brand's first ever global esports team partner.

Since entering the esports arena earlier this year as partners with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, through a sponsorship of the Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) World Championship, Gillette has immersed itself into the gaming world and continues to expand its commitment to the industry through this exciting new partnership.

EDG, comprised of Yang “Koro1” Tong (Top), Kai “Clearlove” Ming (Jungle), Yechan “Scout” Lee (Mid), Seong-min “Zet” Lee (ADC), Ye “Meiko” Tian (Support), Yuhao “Mouse” Chen (Top), Zhao “Fireloli” Zhiming (Jungle) and Minmin “Minn” Huang (Top), will support Gillette, and the shared value of precision, through a multitude of touchpoints over the coming months to bring fans closer to the action.

“We’ve all read about the incredible growth of gaming, but it wasn’t until we partnered with xPeke and witnessed the thousands of devoted fans who packed the Spodek Arena during the IEM World Championship that we truly understood the incredible passion of the gaming community,” said John Mang, Vice President, Global Gillette. “The commitment to precision and performance under pressure displayed by professional League of Legends teams was inspiring to us and ultimately led us to partner with Gillette’s first esports team EDG, the top team in China and one that’s posed to break out on the global stage in 2017.”

EDG has had unprecedented success in China the last few seasons and is on the cusp of breaking out on the international stage in 2017. The team has finished in the top-3 the last three LPL seasons, including an undefeated record (16-0) LPL Summer 2016 campaign. EDG is the defending Demacia Cup Champions, cementing their status as a dominant team in China.

“It is an honor to be Gillette’s first esports team,” said David Ng, President of EDG. “For more than 100 years Gillette has been a leader in men’s grooming and has supported the best athletes and teams in the world. EDG is proud to join the brand’s prestigious roster and have its support moving forward.”

For additional information on Gillette esports and EDG please follow Gillette’s social channels.

About Gillette

For over 110 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 750 million men around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit http://www.gillette.com/. To see our full selection of products, visit http://www.gillette.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

