Meggitt Training Systems Initiates Three-Month Product Demonstration for NATO Forces in Italy

16.5.2017 18:06 | Business Wire

Meggitt Training Systems has commenced a three-month demonstration period of its FATS® 100MIL solution at NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy. Located in Solbiate Olona near Milan, NRDC-Italy is a multinational headquarters featuring personnel from 13 NATO member nations, most from Italian Army as the facility’s host and framework nation.

Initial testing and evaluation of the FATS 100MIL began on April 28 in the presence of NRDC-Italy Commander, Lt. Gen. Roberto Perretti. Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II and the US Marine Corps’ Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of record, the FATS 100MIL delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability.

“The FATS 100MIL incorporates Meggitt’s experience providing the newest small-arms training systems for the US Army and Marine Corps,” said Andrea Czop, Vice President of Strategy, Sales and Marketing at Meggitt Training Systems. “As such, our system is uniquely qualified to meet the most rigorous NATO training requirements, especially for high-readiness forces facing evolving threats to alliance members.”

Ideally positioned for direct and foreign military sales, the FATS 100MIL features industry-leading capabilities for customers in Europe and beyond. Enhanced 3D marksmanship provides highly detailed terrains and targets, including weather, birds in flight and realistic ballistic effects.

Automatic coaching tracks the weapon sensor information with shot analysis that recalls customer doctrine and reinforces the fundamentals of shooting to the trainee. Tablet functionality maximizes session time by allowing the trainer to run the system wirelessly and move as needed. VBS3-based collective training supports Meggitt’s BlueFire® wireless weapon simulators, its full line of mortar simulators, close air support and Joint Terminal Attack Controller training.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006244/en/

Contact information

Meggitt Training Systems

Michelle Henderson, +1-678-288-1090

michelle.henderson@meggitt.com

www.meggitttrainingsystems.com