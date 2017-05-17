Innovative Korean Tech Startups Expand into the European Market
17.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
31 promising Korean startups are attending TNW Conference Europe 2017 (hereafter “the Conference”) to be held May 18-19, 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
31 Promising startups of Korea will showcase advanced technologies such as Fintech based on blockchain, nano new materials, eco-friendly products, IoT and software service to the European market.
Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (hereafter “MSIP”), Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and Small and Medium Business Administration of the Korean government are making joint efforts in backing tech startups to advance into the European market under the name of K-Startup.
Mr. Koh Kyeongmo, Deputy Minister for Creative Economy Coordination in MSIP showed high expectations for the Conference in that it will trigger promotion of Korean startups’ tech capabilities on the global stage and attract substantial investment in the future.
TNW Conference Europe 2017
This is the largest tech conference in Europe having been initiated from 2006 and it consists of programs including workshops, tailored networking events for startups and exhibitions. It is expected to attract about 20,000 participants and 4,000 companies who are tech investors, accelerators and startups from over 100 countries.
The Korean government will increase the support for Korean tech startups pioneering into the European market by utilizing the venue of the Conference.
Korea in TNW Conference
In the Conference, the Korean government is operating K-Startup Pavilion which displays products and services from various fields such as iris recognition devices and solutions, drones with one-handed controllers, seed packages and portable hydro-power generators.
In particular, the Korean government will cohost Investor Dinner with TNW, thereby fostering networking of global investors. In the venue, around 80 promising investors handpicked by TNW along with some Korean startups participate.
Furthermore, 7 Korean startups are advancing to the semi-final round of competition which guarantees them the chance to pitch in Arena. In the competitions, Korean startups’ innovative products will be promoted and the startups will compete to be award-winners.
31 Promising Startups of Korea
Major Korean startups will take part in the Conference. For example, Smart Study, a kids-content startup having exceeded 15.5m dollars in sales as of 2016 will attend the event. Studio XID, a software startup of which its service is used by global companies such as Google, Facebook, Baidu and Alipay will also participate. For detailed information on best Korean startups, please visit here or watch K-Startup Show reel.
- Smart Study: www.smartstudy.co.kr
- Studio XID: www.protopie.io
- KOREA STARTUPS: http://thewelcome.ipdisk.co.kr/publist/VOL1/guest/Korea%20Startup%20IR%20Report%20Edition.pdf
- K-Startup Show reel: http://thewelcome.ipdisk.co.kr:80/publist/VOL1/guest/K_Startup_TNW%20Showreel.mp4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005049/en/
Contact information
Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning
Yang Yunay, +82 2 2110 2086
Deputy Director
yunay@korea.kr
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Liquidnet Further Enhances Trading Platform with Acquisition of OTAS Technologies17.5.2017 13:00
Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced its acquisition of OTAS Technologies–a market-leading analytics platform that delivers actionable market intelligence and context directly to institutional traders and portfolio managers. OTAS’s industry-leading analytics and market insight, combined with Liquidnet’s Virtual High Touch decision-support trading platform, will help enhance the buy-side trader’s decision making process and give the trader more control over achieving best execution. “The biggest challenges we hear from our buy-side Members today center on two things – finding the liquidity they need, and being able to sort through vast amounts of market information to access what’s relevant,” said Rob Laible, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Equity Strategy. “Our goal with this acquisition is to bring OTAS’s analytics into the Liquidnet platform and deliver mar
OT Partners with Hoomano to Securely Connect Robots and Deploy a Wide Range of Innovative Use Cases17.5.2017 11:21
OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announces its partnership with Hoomano, a pioneer in social robotics, focused on real-world interaction robotic software, to deploy new services in a secure environment for the Internet-of-Things and the Robotics space. Through this partnership, OT and Hoomano bring together their expertise to develop robot-agnostic software solutions in a secured hardware environment. Hoomano already enhances social robots with artificial intelligence, so that the general public and robots can interact instinctively. With OT’s solution, robots will not only interact in the best possible way, they will also benefit from an optimized connectivity and essential level of trust to answer requirements of industries such as Retail, Banking, Hospitality & Healthcare. At the INNOROBO
Launch of a New Version of the Philips Voice Recorder App for Android17.5.2017 10:00
Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one for professional dictation solutions, is launching a comprehensive update for the Philips voice recorder app onto the market. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005055/en/ Philips voice recorder app (Photo: Business Wire) The free dictation app offers premium recording quality and includes professional functions, such as those for inserting or cutting out specific sequences. In addition, the user interface is even more intuitive. Recordings can be sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth using the Share button. For those who prefer to record their dictations while driving, the brand-new Car mode is very safe and easy to use. The app widget lets you start recordings straight from the home screen, meaning users ge
JD.com’s CTO Mr. Zhang Chen and VP Dr. Li Kefeng to Give CES Asia 2017 Keynote17.5.2017 10:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that top executives from JD.com, China’s largest retailer (both online and offline), will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017 in Shanghai. JD.com’s chief technology officer (CTO) Mr. Zhang Chen, and vice president, Dr. Li Kefeng, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3. Mr. Zhang and Dr. Li will discuss how JD.com is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, augmented/virtual reality and big data to make e-commerce smarter and more interconnected. The two executives will share the company’s vision for making e-commerce easier and more efficient, as well as its ability to provide customers a better user experience. As part of the presentation, they will unveil the company’s new initiatives and programs for the future
Ascend to Exhibit Vydyne® PA66 Automotive Applications at Chinaplas 201717.5.2017 08:00
Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, will exhibit a full range of automotive applications at Chinaplas 2017. On display at booth 11.2B41 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China will be PA66 automotive parts for cooling systems, oil management, powertrain, tire cord and electrical components. “Drivers are expecting more from their cars than ever before. They expect more technology, better performance, higher fuel efficiency and greater comfort,” said Philip Jeszke, global segment leader for the automotive industry at Ascend Performance Materials. “OEMs and part manufacturers trust that Ascend’s world-class, integrated operations provide them with the quality and supply assurance they need to remain competitive in the marketplace.” Ascend’s portfolio of PA66 resins and engineered compounds offer O
Meggitt Training Systems Initiates Three-Month Product Demonstration for NATO Forces in Italy16.5.2017 18:06
Meggitt Training Systems has commenced a three-month demonstration period of its FATS® 100MIL solution at NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy. Located in Solbiate Olona near Milan, NRDC-Italy is a multinational headquarters featuring personnel from 13 NATO member nations, most from Italian Army as the facility’s host and framework nation. Initial testing and evaluation of the FATS 100MIL began on April 28 in the presence of NRDC-Italy Commander, Lt. Gen. Roberto Perretti. Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II and the US Marine Corps’ Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of record, the FATS 100MIL delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability. “The FATS 100MIL incorporates Meggitt’s experience providing the newest small-arms training systems for the US Army and Marine Corps,” said Andrea Czop, Vice Pr
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme