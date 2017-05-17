Launch of a New Version of the Philips Voice Recorder App for Android
Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one for professional dictation solutions, is launching a comprehensive update for the Philips voice recorder app onto the market.
The free dictation app offers premium recording quality and includes professional functions, such as those for inserting or cutting out specific sequences. In addition, the user interface is even more intuitive. Recordings can be sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth using the Share button. For those who prefer to record their dictations while driving, the brand-new Car mode is very safe and easy to use. The app widget lets you start recordings straight from the home screen, meaning users get to make a note of spontaneous ideas and inspirations instantly.
The free dictation app for everyone
The new Android update means that there are no limits with regard to the usage period and scope of use of the app. The Philips voice recorder app can be used by all Android users free of charge, with all functionality available without restriction.
The Philips voice recorder app is suitable for both dictation novices and professional users. “This version was created with user-friendliness in mind. The app is easy to use and intuitive, and at the same time offers countless professional features for those who regularly record dictations. Users can edit audio sequences, assign priority status to certain dictations or add properties to recordings,” enthuses Dr Thomas Brauner, Managing Director of Speech Processing Solutions.
Limitless recording options on the go
“In contrast to our professional dictation devices, such as the Philips SpeechMike, SpeechAir or PocketMemo, the vast majority of people have a smartphone that they can use 24/7. Busy working lives mean that people end up formulating to-do lists in their heads while on the go between appointments. The Philips voice recorder app for smartphones lets you record all these memos and tasks verbally,” adds Dr Brauner.
Car mode has been developed specifically for this type of situation. In this mode, only the most important functions are displayed on extra-large buttons on a clearly laid out screen. This allows the user to operate the functions without being distracted, so they continue driving safely. As an alternative to Car mode, you can start recording by tapping the app widget on the home screen once.
Even more features in combination with Philips SpeechLive
When the Philips voice recorder app is connected to Philips SpeechLive, the cloud-based dictation solution, this opens up even more possibilities for the user. Not only can dictations be sent as voice recordings, but they can also be transcribed in a very short space of time. SpeechLive offers two additional services for those who do not have their own transcriptionist. Firstly, the SpeechLive speech recognition service (available in 21 languages) allows users to convert audio recordings into written text in next to no time, while SpeechLive also offers a professional transcription service that can be used for more challenging content such as meeting minutes. SpeechLive lets the user track the transcription status of their dictation and receive the finished document in the app itself.
To find out more, download the free Philips voice recorder app for your smartphone now and experience the countless advantages for yourself.
For more information on the app and the SpeechLive cloud-based solution, visit: www.speechlive.com
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.
