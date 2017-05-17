JD.com’s CTO Mr. Zhang Chen and VP Dr. Li Kefeng to Give CES Asia 2017 Keynote

17.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that top executives from JD.com, China’s largest retailer (both online and offline), will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017 in Shanghai. JD.com’s chief technology officer (CTO) Mr. Zhang Chen, and vice president, Dr. Li Kefeng, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3.

Mr. Zhang and Dr. Li will discuss how JD.com is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, augmented/virtual reality and big data to make e-commerce smarter and more interconnected. The two executives will share the company’s vision for making e-commerce easier and more efficient, as well as its ability to provide customers a better user experience. As part of the presentation, they will unveil the company’s new initiatives and programs for the future.

“JD.com is a pioneer in the e-commerce landscape in China. JD.com has succeeded in extending its innovative vision globally, and is now one of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Zhang Chen and Dr. Li Kefeng to the CES Asia keynote stage. I look forward to their discussion of how integrating groundbreaking technologies can enhance consumer experiences and change our lives for the better.”

Mr. Zhang Chen is the CTO of JD.com, in charge of driving research and development growth in big data and cloud computing, as well as technical support for the daily operation of JD Mall. Mr. Zhang has more than 20 years of experience in software development and management. Prior to joining JD.com, he worked at Yahoo for 18 years and at one point was responsible for the development of Yahoo Messenger. More recently he worked at DEC and Oracle Corporation as head of technology. In addition, he headed the global R&D center at Yahoo Beijing. He holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Indiana University Bloomington.

As Vice President at JD.com, Dr. Li Kefeng is responsible for the business lines of mobile products, e-commerce open platform, smart devices and AR/VR. He leads the team in strategic planning, product innovation and ecosystem development. He is focused on creating a next generation e-commerce shopping experience by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Before joining JD.com, Dr. Li worked for Samsung, Baidu and Ping An Insurance (Group) of China, with senior management positions at each. Dr. Li holds a Ph.D. Degree from Beihang University.

More than 400 companies are already slated to exhibit including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

