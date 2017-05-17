JD.com’s CTO Mr. Zhang Chen and VP Dr. Li Kefeng to Give CES Asia 2017 Keynote
17.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that top executives from JD.com, China’s largest retailer (both online and offline), will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017 in Shanghai. JD.com’s chief technology officer (CTO) Mr. Zhang Chen, and vice president, Dr. Li Kefeng, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3.
Mr. Zhang and Dr. Li will discuss how JD.com is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, augmented/virtual reality and big data to make e-commerce smarter and more interconnected. The two executives will share the company’s vision for making e-commerce easier and more efficient, as well as its ability to provide customers a better user experience. As part of the presentation, they will unveil the company’s new initiatives and programs for the future.
“JD.com is a pioneer in the e-commerce landscape in China. JD.com has succeeded in extending its innovative vision globally, and is now one of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Zhang Chen and Dr. Li Kefeng to the CES Asia keynote stage. I look forward to their discussion of how integrating groundbreaking technologies can enhance consumer experiences and change our lives for the better.”
Mr. Zhang Chen is the CTO of JD.com, in charge of driving research and development growth in big data and cloud computing, as well as technical support for the daily operation of JD Mall. Mr. Zhang has more than 20 years of experience in software development and management. Prior to joining JD.com, he worked at Yahoo for 18 years and at one point was responsible for the development of Yahoo Messenger. More recently he worked at DEC and Oracle Corporation as head of technology. In addition, he headed the global R&D center at Yahoo Beijing. He holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Indiana University Bloomington.
As Vice President at JD.com, Dr. Li Kefeng is responsible for the business lines of mobile products, e-commerce open platform, smart devices and AR/VR. He leads the team in strategic planning, product innovation and ecosystem development. He is focused on creating a next generation e-commerce shopping experience by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. Before joining JD.com, Dr. Li worked for Samsung, Baidu and Ping An Insurance (Group) of China, with senior management positions at each. Dr. Li holds a Ph.D. Degree from Beihang University.
More than 400 companies are already slated to exhibit including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.
For more information on how to attend or exhibit, visit CESAsia.com. All CES Asia industry affiliated attendees may access the keynotes with a valid show badge.
Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.
