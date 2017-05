Ilmarisen asiakkaiden ja henkilöstön yhteinen kehittäminen tuotti loistavia innovaatioita

Rise in share prices leads to good investment result 5.5.2017 10:07

In January–March, the return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 2.2 per cent (-1.4 per cent in Q1 2016). At the end of March, the market value of investments stood at EUR 38.3 billion (31.3.2016: EUR 35.8 billion). The long-term average real return remained at a good level, at 4.2 per cent.