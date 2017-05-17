Liquidnet Further Enhances Trading Platform with Acquisition of OTAS Technologies
17.5.2017 13:00 | Business Wire
Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network, today announced its acquisition of OTAS Technologies–a market-leading analytics platform that delivers actionable market intelligence and context directly to institutional traders and portfolio managers. OTAS’s industry-leading analytics and market insight, combined with Liquidnet’s Virtual High Touch decision-support trading platform, will help enhance the buy-side trader’s decision making process and give the trader more control over achieving best execution.
“The biggest challenges we hear from our buy-side Members today center on two things – finding the liquidity they need, and being able to sort through vast amounts of market information to access what’s relevant,” said Rob Laible, Liquidnet’s Global Head of Equity Strategy. “Our goal with this acquisition is to bring OTAS’s analytics into the Liquidnet platform and deliver market context directly to the trader at the point of execution.”
“The need to fill this void in the trader’s toolkit is further underscored by the added best execution requirements under MiFID II,” Laible continued. “We believe that a firm that incorporates OTAS analytics and our VHT platform into their trading strategy will be able to show a process and commitment to consistently achieving best execution for each and every order.”
The institutional trading landscape is changing rapidly as new regulations have firmly shifted responsibility for achieving and justifying best execution to the buy side. This can be a complicated process due to differing and changing market structures around the world, real-time market dynamics, market fragmentation, and varying liquidity profiles.
To help traders successfully manage this new landscape, Liquidnet launched Virtual High Touch (VHT) in November 2016–a completely new category of trader intelligence and decision-support tools for institutional traders that combines advanced data analytics, unique liquidity search tools, advanced algorithms, and real-time decision support. The idea behind VHT is that technology–when delivered in a meaningful, insightful and actionable way–can truly make the difference in terms of capturing and delivering alpha.
“Asset managers need a global partner that understands the complexities of market structure, compliance, and liquidity, and can bring to bear the tools and technology that are most relevant and impactful for the buy-side trader,” commented Tom Doris, Founder and CEO of OTAS Technologies. “By joining with Liquidnet, we are helping clients achieve their performance objective by delivering a more complete trader intelligence platform that can help address all parts of the trading process: finding liquidity; measuring potential trade impact; monitoring marketing conditions; and now supporting a best execution strategy on an order-by-order level.”
Launched in 2011, OTAS Technologies has established itself as a market leader in providing next-generation analytics and trader intelligence. More than 60 financial institutions currently access OTAS’s platform either directly or via one of its several channel partners, which include several OMS and EMS providers.
SenaHill Partners acted as the exclusive strategic and financial adviser for OTAS. SenaHill is a merchant bank focused on the financial technology (FinTech) sector.
ABOUT LIQUIDNET
Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than 850 of the world’s top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact. As the global leader in large block trading, Liquidnet provides access to unique trading opportunities in 44 markets across five continents. Liquidnet approaches every market with the same bold vision to provide a better, more efficient way to trade on a massive scale. It is this focus on size, combined with the strength of its network, disruptive technology, and commitment to transparency, that is revolutionizing the way equities and corporate bonds are traded. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.
© 2017 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Services Board in South Africa, and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission as a licensed dealer and a provider of automated trading services pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005516/en/
Contact information
Liquidnet
Marisha Mistry, +1-646-674-2248
Global Marketing & Communications
mmistry@liquidnet.com
or
Streets Consulting for Liquidnet EMEA
Sybille Mueller, +44 (0)20 7959 2235
sybille.mueller@streetsconsulting.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
OT Partners with Hoomano to Securely Connect Robots and Deploy a Wide Range of Innovative Use Cases17.5.2017 11:21
OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announces its partnership with Hoomano, a pioneer in social robotics, focused on real-world interaction robotic software, to deploy new services in a secure environment for the Internet-of-Things and the Robotics space. Through this partnership, OT and Hoomano bring together their expertise to develop robot-agnostic software solutions in a secured hardware environment. Hoomano already enhances social robots with artificial intelligence, so that the general public and robots can interact instinctively. With OT’s solution, robots will not only interact in the best possible way, they will also benefit from an optimized connectivity and essential level of trust to answer requirements of industries such as Retail, Banking, Hospitality & Healthcare. At the INNOROBO
JD.com’s CTO Mr. Zhang Chen and VP Dr. Li Kefeng to Give CES Asia 2017 Keynote17.5.2017 10:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that top executives from JD.com, China’s largest retailer (both online and offline), will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017 in Shanghai. JD.com’s chief technology officer (CTO) Mr. Zhang Chen, and vice president, Dr. Li Kefeng, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Thursday, June 8, in the Kerry Hotel, Level 3, Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3. Mr. Zhang and Dr. Li will discuss how JD.com is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, augmented/virtual reality and big data to make e-commerce smarter and more interconnected. The two executives will share the company’s vision for making e-commerce easier and more efficient, as well as its ability to provide customers a better user experience. As part of the presentation, they will unveil the company’s new initiatives and programs for the future
Innovative Korean Tech Startups Expand into the European Market17.5.2017 10:00
31 promising Korean startups are attending TNW Conference Europe 2017 (hereafter “the Conference”) to be held May 18-19, 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 31 Promising startups of Korea will showcase advanced technologies such as Fintech based on blockchain, nano new materials, eco-friendly products, IoT and software service to the European market. Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning (hereafter “MSIP”), Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and Small and Medium Business Administration of the Korean government are making joint efforts in backing tech startups to advance into the European market under the name of K-Startup. Mr. Koh Kyeongmo, Deputy Minister for Creative Economy Coordination in MSIP showed high expectations for the Conference in that it will trigger promotion of Korean startups’ tech capabilities on the global stage and attract sub
Launch of a New Version of the Philips Voice Recorder App for Android17.5.2017 10:00
Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one for professional dictation solutions, is launching a comprehensive update for the Philips voice recorder app onto the market. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005055/en/ Philips voice recorder app (Photo: Business Wire) The free dictation app offers premium recording quality and includes professional functions, such as those for inserting or cutting out specific sequences. In addition, the user interface is even more intuitive. Recordings can be sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth using the Share button. For those who prefer to record their dictations while driving, the brand-new Car mode is very safe and easy to use. The app widget lets you start recordings straight from the home screen, meaning users ge
Ascend to Exhibit Vydyne® PA66 Automotive Applications at Chinaplas 201717.5.2017 08:00
Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of PA66 resin, will exhibit a full range of automotive applications at Chinaplas 2017. On display at booth 11.2B41 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China will be PA66 automotive parts for cooling systems, oil management, powertrain, tire cord and electrical components. “Drivers are expecting more from their cars than ever before. They expect more technology, better performance, higher fuel efficiency and greater comfort,” said Philip Jeszke, global segment leader for the automotive industry at Ascend Performance Materials. “OEMs and part manufacturers trust that Ascend’s world-class, integrated operations provide them with the quality and supply assurance they need to remain competitive in the marketplace.” Ascend’s portfolio of PA66 resins and engineered compounds offer O
Meggitt Training Systems Initiates Three-Month Product Demonstration for NATO Forces in Italy16.5.2017 18:06
Meggitt Training Systems has commenced a three-month demonstration period of its FATS® 100MIL solution at NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Italy. Located in Solbiate Olona near Milan, NRDC-Italy is a multinational headquarters featuring personnel from 13 NATO member nations, most from Italian Army as the facility’s host and framework nation. Initial testing and evaluation of the FATS 100MIL began on April 28 in the presence of NRDC-Italy Commander, Lt. Gen. Roberto Perretti. Leveraging key features from the US Army Engagement Skills Trainer II and the US Marine Corps’ Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer programs of record, the FATS 100MIL delivers a significant expansion in virtual small-arms training capability. “The FATS 100MIL incorporates Meggitt’s experience providing the newest small-arms training systems for the US Army and Marine Corps,” said Andrea Czop, Vice Pr
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme